While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 19 edition

Let Obamacare fail, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested at the White House on Tuesday (July 18) that he might let the insurance markets created under Obamacare go under and then try to work with Democrats on a rescue.

“We’re probably in that position where we’ll just let Obamacare fail,” Trump told reporters. “We will let Obamacare fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us.”

Republican efforts to overhaul or repeal Obamacare collapsed in the US Senate on Tuesday, dealing a sharp setback to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s seven-year quest to kill President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

US sanctions Iran over missiles, despite nukes compliance

The US slapped fresh sanctions on Iran on Tuesday (July 18) over its ballistic missile programme, just hours after Washington admitted the Islamic Republic was complying with a landmark nuclear deal signed two years ago.

Iran's parliament retaliated by voting for extra funding for the missile programme, a move that speaker Ali Larijani said would show the Americans that Iran "will resist them with all its power."

The heightened tensions came after President Donald Trump was forced to back off from a key campaign promise to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran, which eased sanctions in return for limiting its ability to produce material for atomic weapons.

Diabetes or its precursor affects 100 million Americans

Almost one-third of the US population - 100 million people - either has diabetes or its precursor condition, known as pre-diabetes, said a government report on Tuesday (July 18).

Diabetes is a serious disease that doubles the risk of early death. Complications can include blindness, heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and amputation of fingers, toes and limbs.

In the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Diabetes Statistics Report, released about every two years, the agency described diabetes as a "growing health problem" that was the seventh leading cause of death in the US in 2015.

Saudi police arrest woman who wore miniskirt in video

Police in Saudi Arabia arrested a woman on Tuesday (July 18) who appeared in a video posted online in which she wears a miniskirt and crop top, exposing her legs and midriff in violation of the country's strict dress code for women.

The video of the woman, identified online only as Khulood, prompted a debate on social media soon after it was uploaded to Snapchat over the weekend. It was rapidly shared across the internet by people who supported her display and by those who opposed it, resulting in an official investigation.

Police in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, turned her over to the public prosecutor's office, the kingdom's state-run Alekhbariya television reported.

Russia probes fidget spinners over health fears

Russia's state consumer watchdog warned on Tuesday (July 18) over possible harmful effects on children from an addiction to fidget spinners, the craze sweeping playgrounds around the world.

It came after state TV said the toys could make people susceptible to the messages of the political opposition.

The Rospotrebnadzor watchdog said it had noted "the aggressive promotion of so-called spinners around children and teenagers" and was aware of concern from parents and teachers.

