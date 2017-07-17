While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 17 edition

Venezuela opposition votes against Maduro, one shot dead

Gunmen in Venezuela shot into a crowd of voters on Sunday (July 16), activists said, killing one person and wounding several others during an unofficial referendum organised by the opposition to push for an end to two decades of socialist rule.

The opposition Democratic Unity coalition said a pro-government "paramilitary" gang opened fire in Caracas' poor neighborhood of Catia, where thousands were participating in the opposition event.

TV images showed people scattering as gunshots rang out, many taking sanctuary inside a church.

Website says report of plot to strip Qatar of World Cup was "fake"

A story claiming that six Arab nations had written to Fifa demanding that Qatar be stripped of the World Cup in 2022 was published on what appeared to be a fake version of a Swiss news website, the site's co-founder said on Sunday (July 16).

The report, carried on a website resembling The Local, included quotes purporting to be from Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

It said that the six countries, which last month cut ties with Qatar, had collectively written to world soccer's governing body asking it to remove Qatar as hosts under Article 85 of the Fifa Code, which allows for such action in the case of emergency.

Trump lawyer defends Don Jr. meeting, says Secret Service allowed it

One of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers defended a meeting that the president's son had with Russian nationals during the 2016 campaign, suggesting the fact that the Secret Service allowed the meeting showed it was not "nefarious."

"Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me," Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, said on Sunday (July 16) on the ABC news programme This Week.

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., acknowledged meeting with a Russian lawyer in New York City during the 2016 presidential campaign after he was told she might have damaging information about his father's rival, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

BBC names first female Doctor Who

The lead role in British sci-fi television series Doctor Who will be played by a woman for the first time in its more than 50-year history, the BBC said on Sunday (July 16).

After much speculation over the role, Britain's public broadcaster said 35-year-old British actress Jodie Whittaker, who starred in the award-winning television crime drama series Broadchurch, will play the 13th Doctor.

The news was announced in a one-minute video clip broadcast on television after the Wimbledon tennis men's final match, showing the actress walking through a forest wearing a long coat and hiding her face with a hood until the final moment.

Tennis: Federer vows to defend Wimbledon title in 2018

Roger Federer insisted he fully intends to defend his Wimbledon title in 2018 despite delivering what many fans fear sounded like a farewell speech to Centre Court.

Federer, who will be 36 in three weeks' time, became the oldest Wimbledon champion of the modern era on Sunday (July 16) when he defeated injury-hit Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 for a record eighth All England Club title.

It was also his 19th Grand Slam triumph and second of the year after marking his return from a six-month absence with a fifth Australian Open title in January.

