While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 16 edition

One dead and blackouts in Chilean capital after rare snowfall

One person died and tens of thousands were left in the dark and shivering in the southern hemisphere winter following a rare snowfall in the Chilean capital Santiago on Saturday (July 15).

A worker died trying to clear ice, while two people were injured when they were electrocuted by a fallen power line, city officials told local media.

Children however were delighted by the weather, and many headed outdoors to hurl snowballs and build snowmen.

READ MORE HERE

Supreme Court gives Hawaii until Tuesday to answer Trump travel ban motion

The US Supreme Court has asked the State of Hawaii to respond by Tuesday at noon to President Donald Trump's motion to block a judge's ruling that prevented his travel ban from being applied to grandparents of US citizens and refugees already being processed by resettlement agencies, the court's public information office said on Saturday (July 15).

In a court filing on Friday, the administration asked the justices to overturn Thursday's decision by a US district judge in Hawaii, which limited the scope of the administration's temporary ban on refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The latest round in the fight over Trump's March 6 executive order, which he says is needed to prevent terrorism attacks, began when the Supreme Court intervened last month to partially revive the two bans, which had been blocked by lower courts.

READ MORE HERE

11 park wardens, US journalist feared kidnapped in DR Congo

Eleven park wardens and a US journalist in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo are missing amid signs they were kidnapped by a local militia, sources said Saturday (July 15).

"Eleven guards and an American journalist working for the Okapi Wildlife Reserve (RFO) were abducted on Friday by the Mai-Mai Simba," Alfred Bongwalanga, administrator of Mambasa district in the province of Ituri, told AFP.

Separately, a senior official with the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature (ICCN), speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "Eleven RFO park wardens and an American journalist are missing, while two Britons and five other wardens escaped, when they were attacked by the Mai-Mai Simba." The vice governor of Ituri, Pacifique Keta, said the armed forces and "every service" had been informed of the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Chelsea signs midfielder Bakayoko from Monaco

Chelsea has completed the signing of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco on a five-year contract, the Premier League champions said on Saturday (July 15).

The 22-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Monaco over the past three seasons, scoring five goals, and becomes Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's third senior signing of the close season.

Chelsea did not disclose what they had paid for the midfielder, but British media reported that the fee is likely to be in the region of 40 million pounds (S$71.9 million). "I am very happy to be here and to join this great team," Bakayoko told the club's website.

READ MORE HERE

Millions of pounds of hot dogs recalled in US after bone pieces found

A New York meat processor is recalling more than 7 million pounds of hot dogs and sausages mostly under the Sabrett brand name after consumers complained about finding small pieces of bone in some of the products, the US Department of Agriculture said on Saturday (July 15).

In one case, someone who ate one of the hot dogs suffered a"minor oral injury," the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

That was the only reported incidence of injury or illness connected with the products, produced by Marathon Enterprises Inc.'s meat-processing plant in New York's Bronx borough.

READ MORE HERE