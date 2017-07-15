While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 15 edition

Knife attacker kills two German tourists, wounds four in Egyptian resort

An attacker armed with a knife killed two female German tourists and wounded four other foreigners, including two Czechs, at an Egyptian Red Sea beach resort on Friday (July 14), local authorities and sources said.

The attacker swam from a nearby public beach to access the Zahabia Hotel, where he killed the two Germans and wounded two others before attacking two more people at the adjacent Sunny Days El Palacio resort in Hurghada, security sources said.

Security and medical sources had earlier reported the two women killed were Ukrainians, but Major Gen. Mohamed El-Hamzawi, security manager of Red Sea province, told Reuters the two victims had been identified as Germans.

READ MORE HERE

Russian-American lobbyist met with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer: NBC News

A lobbyist who was once a Soviet counter-intelligence officer participated last year in a meeting with senior aides to US President Donald Trump, including his son, and a Russian lawyer, NBC News reported on Friday (July 14), adding to allegations of possible connections between Moscow and the November election.

NBC News, which did not identify the Russian-American lobbyist, said some US officials suspected him of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, something he denied to the network.

The Associated Press said the lobbyist, whom it identified as Rinat Akhmetshin, confirmed that he had attended the June 2016 meeting in New York's Trump Tower.

READ MORE HERE

Canadian mother who hid baby bodies jailed for 8.5 years

A Canadian mother who hid the decomposing remains of her six babies in a storage locker was sentenced on Friday (July 14) to eight and a half years in jail, as a judge said her actions must be denounced.

Andrea Giesbrecht, 43, was convicted in February of six counts of concealing the body of a child in 2014. Staff at storage company U-Haul, a subsidiary of Amerco, discovered the stinking bodies in her locker after she fell behind on payments.

Police then found the remains of five boys and a girl, ranging in gestational ages of 34 to 42 weeks, in garbage bags, plastic bins and pails, along with children's toys and clothing.

READ MORE HERE

Dutch collector tells court he 'no longer owns Chinese mummy'

A fight over ownership of a 1,000-year-old mummified monk opened in a Dutch court on Friday (July 14), with an art collector saying he no longer possessed the controversial statue said to contain the mummy.

The small eastern Chinese village of Yangchun has accused Dutch collector Oscar van Overeem of having bought the stolen Buddha statue containing the remains of a monk in Hong Kong in 1996.

But Van Overeem told the Amsterdam District Court the statue was now in the "possession of a businessman who wants to remain anonymous" after a art swop in 2015.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Juve's Bonucci in shock Milan move

Italy international defender Leonardo Bonucci joined AC Milan in a shock move from Italian champions Juventus, the San Siro side announced on Friday (July 14).

The buying club confirmed in a statement that they had "reached an agreement with Juventus", and that the centre-back would sign a five-year contract "subject to medical completion".

Bonucci won six successive Serie A titles with Juve, but left for a transfer fee that Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport estimated at 40 million euros (S$63 million).

READ MORE HERE