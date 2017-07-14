While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 14 edition

Highway under construction collapses near PIE; SCDF officers at scene

A structure collapsed on early Friday (July 14) morning at the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the incident at about 3.35am, according to a post on their Facebook.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 4.30am, SCDF officers were carrying out rescue operations with search dogs.

World reacts with praise, sadness to Liu Xiaobo's death

World leaders hailed Chinese Nobel peace laureate Liu Xiaobo as a brave fighter for human rights after his death on Thursday (July 13), following a battle with cancer.

Liu, a government critic and thorn in the side of the authorities for decades, died in custody, having been sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2009 for "subversion".

His death also brought criticism for Chinese authorities who refused international pleas to let him receive treatment abroad.

Donald Trump sees chance for 'solar' Mexico border wall

US President Donald Trump wants a controversial wall planned for the border with Mexico to be fitted with solar panels, according to his comments released by the White House on Thursday (July 13).

During a conversation with journalists aboard Air Force One flying into Paris, Trump said "there is a chance that we can do a solar wall."

"We have major companies looking at that. Look, there's no better place for solar than the Mexico border - the southern border," Trump said, adding it would "actually look good." Trump also argued that the wall should be, at least in part, see through.

Mahathir named chairman, Anwar named de facto leader of Pakatan Harapan

Malaysia’s main opposition groups overcame a major hurdle early Friday (July 14) by finalising its leadership structure after months of bickering between parties led by former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his jailed former deputy Anwar Ibrahim.

The four parties grouped under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance has named Anwar as its de-facto leader. Dr Mahathir is chairman of the alliance. And Dr Wan Azizah Ismail - Anwar's wife and president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - will be PH's president.

The move is seen as a compromise to resolve an impasse between supporters of Anwar and Dr Mahathir.

Trio of South African lions shot dead after reserve escape

A trio of lions which escaped from South Africa's flagship Kruger National Park have been shot dead after killing a cow, park officials said on Thursday (July 13).

The latest breakout follows one by five lions in May, raising alarm bells in South Africa, which contains its big, dangerous wildlife in fenced reserves to prevent conflict with rural communities and livestock.

Janine Raftopoulos, a spokeswoman for South African National Parks (SANParks), said a farmer found the three big cats eating one of his cows and proceeded to shoot one dead and wounded another one.

