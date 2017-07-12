While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 12 edition

Trump Jr. releases e-mails suggesting he welcomed Russian help against Hillary Clinton

Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s eldest son eagerly agreed last year to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have information incriminating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton as part of Kremlin support for his father, according to an e-mail chain released on Tuesday (July 11).

The e-mails in the chain were between Donald Trump Jr., who posted it on Twitter, and Rob Goldstone, a publicist who helped to arrange the June 9, 2016, meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, who says she is a private lawyer and denies having Kremlin ties.

The e-mail chain’s disclosures could provide ammunition for US investigators probing whether there was collusion between the Kremlin and Trump’s Republican presidential campaign.

HSBC, UBS settle US rate-rigging litigation; total payout tops S$560 million

HSBC Holdings Plc and UBS Group AG have each agreed to pay US$14 million (S$19 million) to settle private US litigation accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the US$483 trillion derivatives market.

The preliminary settlements were disclosed in filings on Tuesday (July 11) in the US District Court in Manhattan, and require a judge's approval.

They boost the total payout from 10 settling banks to US$408.5m (S$564m). HSBC and UBS denied wrongdoing.

Electronics ban on Egypt-US flights to be lifted on Wednesday

A three-month-old ban on taking electronic devices such as laptops into aircraft cabins on flights from Egypt to the United States will be lifted on Wednesday (July 12), EgyptAir Chairman Safwat Musallam said on Tuesday.

On March 25, the United States banned electronic devices larger than a mobile phone from cabins on direct flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“The ban on taking laptops and other electronic devices aboard aircraft cabins on EgyptAir flights to New York will be lifted as of tomorrow and for a year or until another emergency amendment is introduced,” Musallam said in a statement.

The warm glow of giving starts in your brain: Study

What inspires humans to acts of generosity? Economists, psychologists and philosophers have pondered this question for millennia.

If one assumes that human behaviour is primarily motivated by self-interest, it seems illogical to willingly sacrifice resources for others.

In an attempt to solve this paradox, some experts have theorised that giving satisfies a desire to boost one's standing in a group.

Tennis: Johanna Konta, Venus Williams make history as they advance to Wimbledon semi-finals

Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for 39 years on Tuesday (July 11), while five-time champion Venus Williams also made history as the oldest semi-finalist since 1994.

Konta thrilled the patriotic Centre Court crowd with a pulsating 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 victory that ended second seed Simona Halep's bid to become the new world number one.

In a potentially classic semi-final on Thursday (July 13), Konta faces American star Venus.

