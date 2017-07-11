While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, July 11 edition

UK PM May suspends one of her lawmakers for use of racist language

British Prime Minister Theresa May suspended one of her Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday (July 10) after she used racist language at a think tank event on the implications of Brexit on the financial services sector.

Anne Marie Morris, who campaigned to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, was describing her view of what could be done to ensure a good exit agreement in the two years allowed for talks.

"And then we get to the real nigger in the wood pile which is, in two years, what will happen if there is no deal," she told a gathering of politicans, lawyers and senior city figures.

Trump defends Ivanka's seat at G20, draws rebuke from Chelsea Clinton

US President Donald Trump defended his daughter Ivanka Trump on Monday (July 10) after she took his place at a meeting of G20 world leaders, an event that raised some eyebrows and drew sharp rebuke from the daughter of a rival former presidential candidate who was drawn into the fray.

"If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!" he tweeted, referring to the daughter of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival in last year's presidential election.

Chelsea Clinton responded on Twitter: "Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not."

London High Court rejects bid to halt British arms sales to Saudi

London's High Court on Monday (July 10) rejected a claim by campaigners that Britain's multi-billion-pound arms sales to Saudi Arabia should be halted because they were being used in Yemen in violation of international humanitarian law.

The ruling was condemned by activist groups and charities, with Oxfam saying it "sets back arms control 25 years", but it was welcomed by the British government.

"I welcome the High Court judgment today ... it shows that we do in this country operate one of the most robust export- control regimes in the world," British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament when asked about the ruling.

Olympics: Macron, LA mayor court IOC ahead of key vote

Political heavyweights from Paris and Los Angeles courted the International Olympic Committee on Monday ahead of a key vote likely to determine the hosts of the 2024 and 2028 Games.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti were both in Lausanne, Switzerland, for talks with Olympic brass including IOC chief Thomas Bach.

The two cities had been battling fiercely for the right to host 2024, but a compromise solution pushed by Bach could see both bids emerge as winners.

Tennis: Nadal beaten by Muller in fourth-round classic

Rafael Nadal's challenge for a third Wimbledon crown ended in heart-breaking fashion as relentless Luxembourger Gilles Muller won a nerve-jangling fourth-round classic 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 on Monday (July 10).

The 31-year-old Nadal fought back from two sets down and saved four match points in a 135-minute minute fifth set in which he successfully served to stay alive nine times.

At the 10th time of asking, however, and with thousands of transfixed fans watching the drama unfold on the screen on the hill and on the edge of their seats on Court One, Nadal buckled under the relentless pressure exerted by an inspired Muller.

