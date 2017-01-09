While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9 edition

Signs suggest truck driver who killed four soldiers supported ISIS , says Israeli PM

A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers on a popular promenade in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing four of them in an attack that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is likely to have been inspired by ISIS.

It was the deadliest Palestinian attack in Jerusalem in months and targeted officer cadets as they disembarked from a bus that brought them to the Armon Hanatziv promenade, which has a panoramic view of the walled Old City.

The military said that a female officer and three officer cadets were killed and that 17 others were injured. Police said three of the dead were women.

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, 82, dies of heart attack

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Teheran where he was taken after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, state media reported.

State run Press TV said Rafsanjani, 82, died from a heart attack despite efforts by doctors to save him.

Rafsanjani was a pivotal figure in the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979 and he continued to shape it.

Londoners face travel chaos as Underground workers strike

London Underground staff have launched a 24-hour strike that threatens to make for a painful Monday commute in the British capital, after talks broke down in a long-running dispute over job losses.

The walk out started at 6:00 pm (12 am Monday Singapore time) on Sunday (Jan 9) and sees the majority of stations within central London shut, while underground services were expected to be severely reduced across the network.

Riders take up to 4.8 million trips on the tube network every day and the strike will put huge pressure on other means of transport such as the bus and rail network.

Football: Chelsea survive Terry red card to join Tottenham in round 4 of FA Cup, Liverpool held

Premier League leaders Chelsea had captain John Terry sent off as they cruised into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Peterborough United on Sunday.

Terry, handed a rare start, saw red for a last-man foul on Lee Angol at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea progressed thanks to a Pedro Rodriguez brace and goals from Michy Batshuayi and Willian.

Tottenham Hotspur joined Chelsea in round four by beating Aston Villa 2-0, but Liverpool face a replay at fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle after a second-string team were held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Casey Affleck, Mel Gibson in spotlight as Golden Globes kick off

Hollywood's awards season gets underway on Sunday with the Golden Globes, an often raucous party where the champagne flows along with pointed barbs and surprises.

Musical La La Land, black coming-of-age movie Moonlight and the grief drama Manchester by the Sea lead the nominations. But there is plenty of room for upsets on a night that will test the red carpet nerves of best actor front-runner Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, and the comeback potential of director Mel Gibson.

Gibson's visceral war drama Hacksaw Ridge is up for best drama and director awards, and marks his return to form a decade after a drunken, anti-Semitic rant that made the Oscar-winner a Hollywood outcast.

