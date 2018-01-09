While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 9

German coalition negotiators agree to scrap 2020 climate target: Sources

Germany's would-be coalition partners have agreed to drop plans to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 40 per cent from 1990 levels by 2020, sources familiar with negotiations said on Monday (Jan 8) - a potential embarrassment for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Due to strong economic growth and higher-than-expected immigration, Germany is likely to miss its national emissions target for 2020 without any additional measures.

Negotiators for Merkel's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) told Reuters the parties had agreed in exploratory talks on forming a government that the targeted cut in emissions could no longer be achieved by 2020.

