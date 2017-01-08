While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8 edition

Ivory Coast defence minister trapped in city as soldiers open fire

Soldiers in Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, opened fire on Saturday (Jan 7), trapping the defence minister inside a local official's house shortly after a deal to end two-day mutiny appeared to have been agreed, a Reuters witness said.

The dramatic turn of events came just an hour and a half after President Alassane Ouattara announced he had agreed to the soldiers' demands for bonus payments and improved living standards.

In addition to Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi, the deputy commander of the elite Republican Guard, the mayor of Bouake and other local officials as well as journalists were trapped inside the sub-prefect's residence.

A crowd of angry soldiers massed outside the house, and the Reuters reporter said he heard some loudly shouting that they wanted their bonuses paid immediately, not next week.

READ MORE HERE

Portugal's democracy founder Mario Soares dies aged 92

Portugal's former president Mario Soares, widely seen as the father of the country's modern-day democracy, died Saturday (Jan 7) aged 92 in Lisbon, a fortnight after being admitted to hospital.

The founder of Portugal's Socialist party, Soares spent decades in politics and spearheaded the country's entry into the European Union.

He was president from 1986 to 1996 after serving as foreign minister and prime minister, and later became a European lawmaker.

READ MORE HERE

Suspect chose Florida airport for rampage that killed five -FBI

The Iraq war veteran accused of killing five people at Fort Lauderdale airport apparently chose to travel to Florida to carry out the rampage, and there are no signs any altercation triggered the attack, authorities said on Saturday (Jan 7).

The 26-year-old suspect, Esteban Santiago, had a history of acting erratically and investigators are probing whether mental illness played a role in America's latest mass shooting.

He cooperated with investigators during an interview that lasted several hours overnight, George Piro, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's office in Miami, said on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

It's a girl for Ruby Lin and Wallace Huo

It's a girl, with dimples like her parents.

Actress Ruby Lin welcomed her first child with actor Wallace Huo on Friday (Jan 6), five months after their whirlwind wedding, said Apple Daily.

The baby, 50cm long and 3.3kg, was born by Caesarean in Chung Shan Hospital in Taipei. Lin announced the birth on Facebook, saying: "Welcome, our little angel", and sharing a photo of a small footprint.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Rooney record in United rout, Leicester win at Everton

Wayne Rooney left his footprint on FA Cup third-round day with the first goal in holders Manchester United’s 4-0 rout of Championship side Reading on Saturday (Jan 7) to draw level with Bobby Charlton as the club’s record scorer.

His seventh-minute effort took his United tally to 249 since joining the 12-times Cup winners in 2004, but Rooney failed to surpass Charlton’s long-standing mark as Anthony Martial and two late goals from Marcus Rashford completed United’s comfortable victory at Old Trafford.

“I think it’s just a question of time to score one more goal and become in the history of Manchester United. It’s arriving; the big moment for him is arriving,” manager Jose Mourinho said after his side’s eighth straight win in all competitions.

READ MORE HERE