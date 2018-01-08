While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 8

Trump assails 'Fake Book' as allies hail 'political genius'

President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 7) assailed as a “Fake Book” an explosive behind-the-scenes account that questions his fitness for office, as allies lined up to defend the US leader, with one dubbing him a “political genius.”

The White House has been pushing back hard against the unflattering portrayal of the president in Fire and Fury, a supposed tell-all book by Michael Wolff that extensively quotes former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Bannon, facing intense fire from the White House, issued a statement Sunday expressing “unwavering” support for the president.

