While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7 edition

At least five dead in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

A gunman with a US military identification opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday (Jan 6), killing five people before being taken into custody, officials and witnesses said.

Five people died and eight more were wounded in the incident, the local sheriff’s office said.

The shooter, who said nothing, appeared to be a man in his 20s wearing a Star Wars T-shirt who was shot by police as he attempted to reload, MSNBC reported, citing witnesses.

John Schlicher, who told MSNBC he saw the attack, described the shooter as a “slender man” who was “directly firing at us” while passengers waited for their bags to come off the carousel.

Donald Trump says hacking did not affect US election outcome

President-elect Donald Trump said on Friday (Jan 6) that the outcome of the 2016 US election was not affected by cyber attacks after intelligence agencies briefed him on their conclusion that Russia had staged cyber attacks during the campaign.

Having hours earlier dismissed the controversy as a“political witch hunt,” Republican Trump later issued a statement whose main aim appeared to be to deflect questions about the legitimacy of his Nov 8 victory over Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

Trump said that “Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people” seek to attack US institutions including the Democratic National Committee.

Michelle Obama issues emotive parting message

Michelle Obama urged young Americans not to fear the future but fight for it, delivering an emotive farewell speech Friday (Jan 6) in which she said being First Lady was the greatest honour of her life.

"For all the young people in this room and those who are watching, know that this country belongs to you, to all of you, from every background and walk of life," she said in the East Room of the White House.

After eight years in the White House, Obama will be leaving with her husband on Jan 20, when Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum of Blackfish movie fame dies

Tilikum, the orca who killed several people and was featured in the documentary Blackfish making the case against keeping orcas in captivity, died on Friday (Jan 6), SeaWorld Entertaintment Inc said.

Thought to be about 36 years old, Tilikum drew international attention for dragging a SeaWorld trainer underwater to her death during a 2010 show in Florida.

Tilikum had been experiencing declining health and receiving treatment for a bacterial lung infection, the company said in a news release. It noted that an official cause of death would not be known until a necropsy was completed.

London tube strike set to cause commuter chaos on Monday

A 24-hour strike by rail workers is set to close most underground stations in central London on Monday (Jan 9), transport bosses said, causing travel chaos for millions of commuters.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the "Tube"network, warned it would only be able to run a severely restricted service and there will be no underground trains from key mainline stations such as Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will be running but will be much busier than usual, TfL said, while the Piccadilly Line will operate to Heathrow airport from Hammersmith.

