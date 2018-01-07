While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 7

Donald Trump says US open to North Korea talks at the right time

President Donald Trump said the US is open to engaging in discussions with South Korea and North Korea at “the appropriate time” and that he’d be willing to speak directly with Kim Jong Un if certain conditions were met.

“Right now they’re talking Olympics. It’s a start. It’s a big start,” Trump said at a press conference at Camp David about talks expected in the coming week between South Korea and North Korea.

It would be “great for humanity” if something beyond cooperating in February’s Winter Olympic Games comes out of the talks, he said.

When asked whether he’d be open to talking to Kim, the North Korean leader, whom he’s dismissed in Twitter messages and in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly as “Rocket Man,” Trump said, “Sure, I always believe in talking,” adding that “he knows I’m not messing around, not even a little bit.”

Hackers already targeting Pyeongchang Olympics: Researchers

Hackers have already begun targeting the Pyeongchang Olympic Games with malware-infected emails which may be aimed at stealing passwords or financial information, researchers said.

The security firm McAfee said in a report that several organisations associated with the Olympics had received the malicious email with the primary target being groups affiliated with ice hockey.

McAfee said the emails came in fact from an address in Singapore, and instructed the readers to open a text document in Korean.

John Young, only person to walk on moon, fly space shuttle, dies at 87

John Young, one of only 12 humans to walk on the moon and commander of Nasa's first space shuttle mission, has died. He was 87.

He died following complications from pneumonia, according to a Nasa statement.

The longest-serving astronaut in the space programme, Young's career began as a Navy test flier. He was the only moon walker to pilot a space shuttle, the first person to go into space six times and the only one to fly and command four types of spacecraft - Gemini, Apollo, lunar module and shuttle.

Barcelona agree to sign Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona will sign Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.

British media reported that the Spanish club will pay around £142 million (S$250 million) for Coutinho, making it the third most expensive transfer in soccer history.

Other reports said Coutinho, 25, was expected to watch the La Liga leaders play Levante on Sunday in the presidential box at the Nou Camp.

Football: Aguero double keeps City's quadruple hopes alive

Manchester City kept alive their chances of winning four trophies this season, coming back from a goal down to beat Burnley 4-1 in the FA Cup third round, with two goals from Sergio Aguero.

The runaway Premier League leaders, who are also in the last 16 of the Champions League and the English League Cup semi-finals, fielded a strong side but struggled initially to impose their will on Sean Dyche’s side.

They ran away with the game in the second half, however, showing the attacking flair that makes talk of a quadruple more than mere speculation.

