While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 5 edition

New York commuter train derails in Brooklyn, more than 100 injured

A New York City train derailed at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during morning rush hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan area’s second major rail accident since late September.

Emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Rail Road train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub at 8.20am local time, the New York City Fire Department said.

While none of the injuries were life-threatening, at least 11 people were sent to the hospital, deputy assistant chief Dan Donoghue said at a briefing at the crash site. Between 600 and 700 people were on the train, he said.

The train, arriving from the Queens neighbourhood of Far Rockaway, failed to stop on time. Travelling at a fairly slow speed, it derailed after striking a bumping block, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at the briefing.

READ MORE HERE

Republicans make repealing Obamacare ‘first order of business’

President Barack Obama exhorted fellow Democrats to preserve his legacy-defining health-care law as Republicans moved ahead with their long-desired bid to scrap it in what Vice-President-elect Mike Pence called the “first order of business” of Donald Trump’s administration.

The US Senate brushed aside unified opposition by Democrats and voted to open debate on a resolution setting in motion the Republican drive to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which has helped upwards of 20 million previously uninsured Americans obtain medical insurance.

Obama, who hands over the presidency to Republican Trump on Jan 20, made a rare trip to Capitol Hill to urge Democratic lawmakers to protect the measure, which is known as Obamacare and is considered his signature domestic policy accomplishment.

READ MORE HERE

105-year-old Frenchman cycles into history with hour-long ride

A French centenarian, Robert Marchand, made cycling history by covering 22.528km in one hour on a track near Paris at the age of 105.

Marchand has a huge following in France and was cheered on by hundreds of fans as he rode round the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, clad in yellow and blue with the number 105 on his back.

However, he fell short of his own previous best of 26.927 km in the over-100s category, which he set in 2014 at the age of 102 years old.

READ MORE HERE

LG reveals Alexa-powered gadgets, 'thinnest TV on planet' ahead of CES 2017

LG has announced a smart refrigerator, Smart InstaView Door-in-Door, that is powered by Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

It is among a slew of products that LG announced in a press conference just a day before the world's largest consumer technology trade show CES 2017 starts.

LG also unveiled its new Signature Oled TV W. The W has a sleek razor-thin profile of only 2.57mm. It can be mounted directly to the wall using magnetic brackets. And it will be only 4mm thick even with the brackets.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Murray battles through, Djokovic gets selfie surprise with opponent

World number one Andy Murray claimed his 26th consecutive victory with a battling 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 win over Austria’s Gerald Melzer to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

He was joined in the last-eight by second seed Novak Djokovic who eased past Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in just 72 minutes before being stunned by his Argentine opponent’s request for a selfie of the pair on court.

“Making a selfie, that’s the first time I have had this experience in my career,” said Djokovic. “Horacio – well done, very original.”

READ MORE HERE