While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 3

US warns North Korea against new missile test, plays down talks

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea on Tuesday against another missile test and said Washington would not take planned talks between North and South Korea seriously if Pyongyang did not take steps to give up its nuclear weapons.

Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another test missile.

"We hear reports that North Korea might be preparing for another missile test," Haley said. "I hope that doesn't happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime."

South Korea on Tuesday offered talks with North Korea next week amid a standoff over its weapons programmes, a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he was open to negotiations but that his country would push ahead with "mass producing" nuclear warheads.

At least 25 dead in Peru as bus plunges into ravine

At least 25 people were killed in Peru on Tuesday when their bus plunged around 100m over a cliff after colliding with a truck, police said.

The accident took place on a coastal highway around 45km north of the capital Lima.

The vehicle's overturned wreckage was seen partly submerged in the sea after plunging over the cliff. The spot where the accident occurred is known as the “devil’s curve”.

YouTube star Logan Paul apologises for viral suicide video

Actor and YouTube celebrity Logan Paul apologised for posting a video of a suicide victim in Japan that reportedly was viewed by six million people before being deleted.

Paul, who gained notoriety on social media and has a popular video blog or “vlog” on YouTube, filmed the video in Aokigahara, which is known as “the Japanese Suicide Forest” because of its reputation.

According to media reports, the video showing a man who had hanged himself, received six million views before being removed amid a firestorm of outrage on Twitter.

Football: Egyptian amputees have big dreams with plans to set up a domestic league

A group of Egyptian football players have formed a team for one-legged players, hoping to start league for disabled players in the country.

"The Miracle Team," consists of 25 players from across Egypt who meet twice a week to train on a pitch in Cairo.

While the team began training in freestyle football - a non-competitive art where players perform tricks with a ball - they soon decided to aim higher.

Tennis: Big seeds tumble out of Qatar Open

The Qatar Open second and third seeds – Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic – crashed out of the tournament in the first round on Tuesday on a night of shocks in Doha.

Both seeds lost in third set tie-breaks. Carreno Busta was beaten by Croatia’s Borna Coric, 7-5, 2-6, 6-7 (8/10) in an enthralling match lasting 2 hours 41 minutes.

And Berdych, returning to the tour from a back injury, went down 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (7/4) in the match on centre court which followed against his fellow 6ft 5ins opponent, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

