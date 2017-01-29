While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 29 edition

Woman and four-year-old daughter found dead in Woodlands flat; man arrested

A 39-year-old woman and her daughter, aged four, were found dead in the bedroom of their flat on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Police received a call at 6.35pm requesting for assistance at a sixth floor unit at Woodlands Drive 52, Block 619, and found the bodies.

The mother, believed to be Madam Choong Pei Shan, and child were pronounced dead around 7pm by paramedics on the scene.

A 41-year-old man, believed to be the woman's husband, Mr Teo Ghim Heng, was detained and arrested at the flat in connection with the case.

Putin, Trump, in ‘positive’ call, say want to cooperate in Syria – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump said in a “positive” phone call they favoured their two countries cooperating in Syria to defeat Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the Kremlin said in a statement.

In an eagerly awaited phone call, the first since Trump’s inauguration, the two men stressed the importance of restoring economic ties between the two countries and of stabilising relations, the Kremlin said.

US-Russia relations had hit a post-Cold War low under Barack Obama and Trump has made clear he wants a rapprochement with Moscow if he can get along with Putin.

Donald Trump refugee ban causes chaos, panic, anger worldwide

President Donald Trump’s sweeping ban on people seeking refuge in the United States and visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries caused confusion and panic among travellers on Saturday, with some turned back from US-bound flights.

Immigration lawyers in New York sued to block the order, saying numerous people have already been unlawfully detained.

The new Republican president on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. He said the moves would protect Americans from terrorism, in a swift and stern delivery on a campaign promise.

Britain’s Theresa May woos Turkey for trade, presses on rights

British Prime Minister Theresa May promised steps to ramp up trade between Turkey and Britain ahead of Brexit but also urged Ankara to uphold human rights following a failed coup.

On her first visit to Turkey as premier and fresh from meeting new US President Donald Trump at the White House, May held three hours of talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

May sought to strike a delicate balance between showing Britain’s keen interest in expanding trade with Turkey following the June vote to leave the European Union while echoing European alarm over the scale of the crackdown after the July 15 attempted coup.

Football: Second-tier Wolves stun Liverpool 2-1 in FA Cup

Liverpool fell to a third home defeat in eight days as they exited the FA Cup in a humbling 2-1 loss to second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

First-half goals from defender Richard Stearman, his first for the Midlands club in nearly three years, and Andreas Weimann saw Paul Lambert’s side join Swansea and Southampton in tasting success at Anfield in the space of just over a week.

But, after seeing their team knocked out of the League Cup by Southampton in midweek, this latest loss was a particular disappointment for home supporters, who booed their team off the field at half-time.

