While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 26 edition

Trump signs orders to start border wall with Mexico, ramp up immigration enforcement

President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders to crack down on illegal immigration and to build a wall on the Mexican border.

The measures include beefing up border security by hiring an additional 5,000 border patrol officers.

They also start the process of identifying federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities” - which limit cooperation with federal immigration officials in searching for and detaining undocumented migrants - and slashing it.

The executive orders on immigration seek to use leverage to force other countries to take back criminals, expand border security personnel numbers, and give Immigration and Customs Enforcement more power to arrest, detain and deport certain categories of immigrants.

Underage boy allegedly test drove cars and crashed them; Police investigating

Police are investigating the case of a boy who is accused of approaching sellers online to test drive cars, and then refusing to pay when he gets involved in accidents.

To make matters worse, the boy is believed to be below the legal driving age. The Straits Times was not able to verify his age but social media postings about the case say the teenager in question is 15.

Facebook user Donovan Hafidz warned car sellers and car dealers in a post on Tuesday (Jan 24) to "beware of this 15-year-old boy going around, pretending to be interested to buy your car".

Dow tops 20,000 on revitalised Trump trade, earnings

US stocks climbed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time as solid earnings and optimism over President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives revitalised a post-election rally.

Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday, including signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at record highs for a second consecutive session.

Usain Bolt stripped of 2008 Olympic relay gold after team-mate Nesta Carter fails drug test

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games’ sprint victories after team mate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter was found in re-tests of his sample to have taken the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, meaning Jamaica’s 4x100 metres relay team must give back their gold medals.

Bolt is considered the greatest sprinter of all time, having won an unprecedented treble of consecutive golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay in three straight Olympics. He is also credited with being a key factor in maintaining a global interest in athletics at a time when the sport has been ravaged by doping scandals and a drop in popularity.

Mary Tyler Moore, Emmy-winning US sitcom star, dead at 80

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on The Dick Van Dyke Show and then as a fledgling feminist on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died at the age of 80, a representative said.

Moore, who won seven Emmy Awards for her television work, died in the company of friends and her husband, Dr S. Robert Levine, representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

She had been seriously ill over the past two years, when she was in and out of hospitals and suffered from heart and kidney problems, close friends said. She was a diabetic, and in 2011 she had a benign brain tumour removed.

