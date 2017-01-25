While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 25 edition

Donald Trump believes 'millions' voted illegally: White House

The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump believes millions of people voted illegally in the November election, but declined to provide evidence to support that claim.

Hours after Trump told congressional leaders that as many as five million people could have voted illegally, White House spokesman Sean Spicer confirmed the President's belief.

"The comment he said was three to five million people could have voted illegally based on the studies he's seen," said Spicer.

If proven, it would be one of the biggest political scandals in US history and could fundamentally undermine faith in US democracy.

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele reveals she is intersex to help break stigma

A fashion model from Belgium has announced that she is intersex and has gone public in an attempt to reduce stigma surrounding the condition

Hanne Gaby Odiele, 29, wants to encourage other people to embrace their status, according to reports.

Odiele was born with internal testes and without a uterus or ovaries due to a condition called androgen insensitivity syndrome, which causes girls to have XY chromosomes usually found in boys. This means her biological sex characteristics do not conform to typical notions of male or female.

Rat tied up and 'shamed' in China for stealing rice: Report

Photos have emerged on social media in China that appear to show a rat tied up and "shamed" after stealing rice from a shop.

The photos - posted to the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo - show the rodent tied by all four paws to some kind of trolley and wearing a sign explaining that it was caught stealing rice from a convenience store.

In one photo, the rat has a post-it note attached to its body, which reads: "I dare not do it again!"

Oscar Nominations 2017: 14 for La La Land, and a diverse slate

Oscar voters showered the neo-musical La La Land with 14 nominations, a tie with Titanic and All About Eve for the most in Academy Award history.

But a diverse array of films, notably Moonlight, about a young black man in Miami, also picked up honours in multiple major races, moving the ceremony beyond two #OscarsSoWhite years.

Competing against La La Land and Moonlight for best picture will be Manchester By The Sea, Arrival, Lion, Fences, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures and Hacksaw Ridge, which also drew a nomination for its director, Mel Gibson, officially ending his 10-year status as a Hollywood pariah.

Ewan McGregor ditches TV interview over Piers Morgan's comments on Women's March

Actor Ewan McGregor ditched a TV interview with a British breakfast show over remarks made by presenter Piers Morgan regarding the Women's March on Washington.

McGregor apparently did not realise that Morgan was the host, according to reports. The Trainspotting actor tweeted: "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch."

Morgan had described some of the women who marched on Saturday against the inauguration of US President Donald Trump as "rabid feminists".

