While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23 edition

White House says media delegitimising Trump, won't 'take it'

The White House vowed on Sunday (Jan 22) to fight the news media "tooth and nail" over what officials see as unfair attacks on President Donald Trump, setting a tone that could ratchet up a traditionally adversarial relationship to a new level of rancor.

A day after the Republican president used his first visit to CIA headquarters on Saturday to accuse the media of underestimating the crowds at his inauguration, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus expressed indignation at the reports and referred to them as "attacks."

"The point is not the crowd size. The point is the attacks and the attempt to delegitimise this president in one day. And we're not going to sit around and take it," Priebus said on Fox News Sunday.

Priebus complained about a press pool report that said the bust of Martin Luther King Jr had been removed from the Oval Office.

Germany arrests 'accomplice' of Austrian terror suspect

German police said Sunday (Jan 22) they have arrested a man accused of having ties to a suspected Islamic extremist captured in Austria and thought to have been plotting an attack.

A spokesman for state police in North Rhine-Westphalia said the man, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday (Jan 21) in the western city of Neuss on a warrant for "planning a serious crime targeting the state".

A spokesman for the Austrian interior ministry, Karl-Heinz Grundboeck, confirmed that the arrest "is linked" to that of a 17-year-old man - not 18 as previously indicated - in Vienna on Friday evening.

Ministers laud strong start to Opec, non-Opec oil output cuts

Opec and non-Opec countries have made a strong start to lowering their oil output under the first such pact in more than a decade, energy ministers said on Sunday (Jan 22) as producers look to reduce oversupply and support prices.

"The deal is a success ...All the countries are sticking to the deal ...(the) results are above expectations," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said after the first meeting of a committee set up to monitor the deal.

Ministers said 1.5 million of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) had been taken out of the market already.

Shyamalan thriller 'Split' claims US box office crown

Split, a thriller about a man who imprisons three teenage girls in an underground bunker, debuted as the top ticket seller at North American movie houses, preliminary Hollywood figures showed on Sunday (Jan 22).

The protagonist in the film is afflicted with a personality disorder, with one particularly violent alter ego known as "The Beast."

The movie - directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the Indian American director also responsible for the Sixth Sense and other films in the horror genre - grossed an estimated US$40.2 million (S$57.3 million), box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

Football: Costa stars as Chelsea extend lead, Arsenal go second

Diego Costa marked his return to Chelsea duty by scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 victory over Hull on Sunday (Jan 22) that saw the Premier League leaders go eight points clear after Arsenal went second by coming through late penalty drama.

Brazil-born Spain forward Costa, who on Sunday took his Chelsea tally for the season to 15 goals, missed last weekend's 3-0 win at Leicester City due to a back complaint.

But Costa, the Blues' leading scorer this term, was reported to have had a training-ground row with fitness coach Julio Tous, amid speculation he had been the subject of a mega-money offer from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian.

