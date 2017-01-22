While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 22 edition

Donald Trump tells CIA: 'I am with you 1,000 per cent'

President Donald Trump told the CIA it had his full support as he paid a visit to mend fences after publicly rejecting its assessment that Russia tried to help him win the US election.

“I am with you 1,000 per cent,” Trump said in a short address to CIA staff after his visit to the agency headquarters in Virginia.

In his first full day in office, Trump moved swiftly to confront simmering tensions left by US intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the US election to try to tip the outcome in Trump’s favour.

“I love you, I respect you,” he told members of the US intelligence community. “We’re all on the same wavelength, right?” he asked, referring in particular to the fight against the Islamic State group.

Women lead huge rights protests in opposition of Donald Trump across US

Led by women in pink hats, hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Washington and other cities in a massive outpouring of defiant opposition to America’s hardline new president, Donald Trump.

Roused by fiery speeches, the women sent out a resounding message of resistance and activism the day after Trump took office with a vow to roll back the policies of former president Barack Obama.

“I know that we can do better, we have to fight for the change we want to see,” said Michelle Phillips, a 45-year-old recent American citizen, who said she came to take a stand against what she called Trump’s “platform of hate and bigotry.”

Madonna makes surprise appearance at Washington march

Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced appearance in Washington to join hundreds of thousands of people rallying for women's rights in defiance of President Donald Trump.

"Welcome to the revolution of love," she said as she took the stage, wrapping up hours of speeches by celebrities and rights activists. "To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny."

The 58-year-old singer spoke at the mass demonstration in a star-studded line-up that included the likes of feminist icon Gloria Steinem and actress Ashley Judd.

Football: Wayne Rooney breaks Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goal record

Wayne Rooney became Manchester United's record scorer when he netted his 250th goal for the English giants in a 1-1 draw away to Stoke City in the Premier League.

Rooney equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to break fellow England great Bobby Charlton's United record of 249 goals.

The 31-year-old forward, making his 546th United appearance, surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Charlton's record in style when he bent a free-kick past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant into the top corner of the net at the Britannia Stadium.

Football: Sigurdsson strike for Swansea stuns Liverpool

Gylfi Sigurdsson's decisive goal boosted Swansea's hopes of Premier League survival as they inflicted Liverpool's first home defeat for almost a year with a 3-2 triumph at Anfield.

Iceland international Sigurdsson, who has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the Welsh club, struck with 16 minutes left after Paul Clement's side had let a two-goal lead slip against title-chasing Liverpool.

Fernando Llorente had scored twice in the first seven minutes of the second half for Swansea, but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino responded with a double of his own.

