While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 21 edition

It will be America first from now on, says President Donald Trump

Mr Donald Trump took office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday US time (Saturday Jan 21, Singapore time), promising that it would be "America first" from now on.

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” Mr Trump said in his first speech as the US president. “Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American factories,” he said.

“Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down.

"America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams,” Mr Trump told the hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered at the Capitol for the inauguration.

Donald Trump inauguration: Violence flares on streets of Washington

Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows and scuffled with riot police on Friday (Jan 20) in downtown Washington, blocks away from the route of the parade in honour of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

Washington police arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations being held against Trump’s inauguration.

Just before the parade was due to begin, clashes broke out between 400 to 500 stone-throwing protesters and riot police, who responded with tear gas – the second violent flare-up in the space of a few hours.

Britain's Prince William to become a full-time royal

Britain's Prince William is to give up his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to focus on carrying out official duties on behalf of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth full-time, his office said on Friday (Jan 20).

William, 34, the second-in-line to the throne, will also base his family in London rather than their current home in Norfolk, eastern England.

"Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come," William said in a statement.

Former President George H.W. Bush breathing on own after tube removed

Former US President George H.W. Bush, who has spent nearly a week at a Houston hospital where he is being treated for pneumonia, was breathing on his own after a breathing tube was removed on Friday (Jan 20), a family spokesman said.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation's oldest living ex-president, watched the inauguration of President Donald Trump from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

"He was extubated this morning, and is breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen," McGrath said.

Brexit leader Nigel Farage to join Fox News

Nigel Farage, who led Britain's vote to leave the European Union, has agreed to become a contributor to US-based Fox News, the network said on Friday (Jan 20).

The former head of the UK Independence Party "will offer political analysis" for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, a statement said.

Farage has been closely aligned with Donald Trump and last month visited the president-elect at Trump Tower in New York.

