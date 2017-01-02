While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2 edition

US condemns Pyongyang missile plan, warns against 'provocative' actions



North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivers the new year message in Pyongyan. PHOTO: AFP



The United States on Sunday sharply condemned a North Korean plan to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile and warned Pyongyang against "provocative actions".

The toughly worded US statement called on "all states" to show the North that any unlawful actions would have "consequences". It was issued by the Pentagon at a sensitive time - just weeks before President Barack Obama is due to hand power over to his successor, Donald Trump.

The statement came hours after Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, said his country was close to testing such a missile, which would be capable of reaching American shores.

More than 1,000 migrants storm border at Spain's Ceuta

More than 1,000 migrants tried to jump a high double fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Sunday (Jan 1) in a violent assault that saw one officer lose an eye, local authorities said.

A group of 1,100 people from sub-Saharan Africa trying to reach Europe stormed the border fence just after on New Year's Day in an "extremely violent and organised" way, said the central government's representative office in Ceuta.

None however managed to get through, bar two who were badly injured and taken to hospital in Ceuta, the office said in a statement. A similar assault on Dec 9 saw more than 400 migrants enter the tiny enclave.

They tried "to force open some of the doors in the external fence, using iron bars, wire cutters and large stones with which they assaulted Moroccan forces and (Spanish) Guardia Civil (police) agents," it added.

'Hollyweed': Prankster alters landmark Los Angeles sign

The iconic hillside sign overlooking Southern California's film-and-television hub was defaced overnight in an obvious reference to the state's recent legalisation of marijuana.

Residents awoke on Sunday (Jan 1) to find "Hollyweed" staring down at them in four-story, white letters from Los Angeles' Mount Lee, where a version of the picture-ready "Hollywood" sign was first erected in 1923.

City surveillance cameras captured footage of someone dressed in black about 3am (7pm Singapore time) whom police believe was behind the conversion, Sgt Robert Payan of the Los Angeles Police Department said in a phone interview.

More people die on Jan 1 than any other time of the year: Research

The first two weeks around Christmas and the New Year seem to be the most dangerous, as a study by the University of California showed deaths spike during this period.

The research, reported by The Daily Mail, found that the day you're most likely to die of natural causes is the first of the new year, Jan 1.

While many studies have already shown an increase in deaths related to self harm, accidents, and homicide around the holidays, none were linked to natural causes of death, which refer to people dying of illness, old age and disease.

Football: Olivier Giroud's scorpion stunner stings Crystal Palace as Arsenal wins 2-0

Olivier Giroud stole the show as the Arsenal striker's outrageous "scorpion kick" stung Crystal Palace and inspired his side's 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (Jan 1, 2017).

Giroud produced an audacious mid-air shot from behind his back to open the scoring and illuminate a dank afternoon in north London with one of the goals of the season.

The France international's breath-taking strike deserves to be ranked alongside any of the wonder goals conjured by Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

