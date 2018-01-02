While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 2

Iranian police say one officer killed by protester, raising stakes in unrest

A protester shot and killed a policeman during demonstrations in Iran, police said on Monday (Jan 1), the first reported fatality among security forces struggling to contain unrest challenging the clerical leadership.

Demonstrations continued for a fifth day, after 13 people were reported to have been killed on Sunday in the worst wave of unrest since 2009 when huge crowds took to the streets to condemn the re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The protests put pressure on the clerical leaders in power since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as well as President Hassan Rouhani who made a televised call for calm on Sunday, saying Iranians had the right to criticise but must not cause unrest.

READ MORE HERE

Trump on Iran: 'Oppressive regimes cannot last forever'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Dec 30) weighed in on protests in Iran for a second straight day, warning that the country's people want change and "oppressive regimes cannot endure forever".

Trump posted on Twitter two clips of his speech to the UN General Assembly in September in which he took aim at the Iranian regime, which Washington has held out as its top adversary in the Middle East.

"Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice," he tweeted, quoting from the speech.

READ MORE HERE

Israel charges Palestinian teen in viral 'slap video'

Israel charged a Palestinian teenager with 12 counts including assault on Monday (Jan 1) following her arrest after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral.

Ahed Tamimi, 16, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

The charges filed with an Israeli military court relate to the events in the video but also five other incidents and include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats.

READ MORE HERE

Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment plan

More than 300 major actresses and female writers, directors, agents and other entertainment executives unveiled an initiative Monday (Jan 1) to tackle pervasive sexual harassment in Hollywood and working class jobs across the United States.

Time's Up includes a legal defense fund that has so far raised some US$13.4 million (S$17.9 million) of its $15 million goal to provide subsidised legal support to women and men who were sexually harassed, assaulted or abused in the workplace.

The plan gives special focus to low-wage agriculture workers, housekeepers, janitors, factory workers and waitresses.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Klavan late show lifts Liverpool, Hughes under fire

Ragnar Klavan's last-gasp goal gave Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win at Burnley, while Stoke manager Mark Hughes faced calls for his sacking after a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle on Monday (Jan 1).

With Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah missing due to thigh and groin injuries respectively and Roberto Firmino left on the bench, Sadio Mane was the lone member of Liverpool's "Fab Four" to start at rain-lashed Turf Moor.

After a scrappy first half, Senegal winger Mane showed Liverpool can thrive without his star team-mates as he opened the scoring in the 61st minute.

READ MORE HERE