While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 19

'Livid' Donald Trump denies changing his position on border wall

President Donald Trump directly contradicted his own chief of staff on Thursday and said his position on building a wall between the United States and Mexico had not “evolved.”

Trump’s chief of staff, John Kelly, told some Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday that Trump had “evolved” on the issue of the wall, and that the president was not “fully informed” when he promised to build such a barrier last year.

In an early morning Twitter post, Trump took the unusual step of publicly pushing back against his own White House, signalling a disconnect between the president and his staff at a critical time of negotiations with Congress to avoid a government shutdown.

Kelly’s comments on Wednesday were unusual. It is rare to see a White House chief of staff undercut a president’s public statements.

Pope Francis marries couple on papal plane

Pope Francis married a couple of airline employees aboard the papal plane as it flew over Chile on the third day of his South American trip.

Francis formally joined in matrimony 41-year-old Carlos Ciuffardi and Paula Podest, 39, who have two children and are both flight attendants.

The Chilean couple married in a civil ceremony in 2010 but were never formally wed in the eyes of the Catholic Church.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official visit to Wales

Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle, carried out their first official visit to Wales on Thursday amid speculation about who will score an invitation to their upcoming nuptials - and who won't.

Arriving about an hour late because their train was delayed, Harry and Markle began their day in Cardiff, the Welsh capital, with a walkabout, greeting members of the public who had gathered outside Cardiff Castle.

The visit comes a day after British Prime Minister Theresa May dodged a question in Parliament about whether she wants President Donald Trump to be invited to the royal wedding.

Woody Allen hits back at molestation claims, daughter says he's 'lying'

Woody Allen battled to contain a growing backlash on Thursday by accusing his ex-lover's family of "cynically" exploiting the Time's Up movement to repeat "discredited" child molestation allegations as his tearful daughter accused him of lying.

The 82-year-old issued the statement after his estranged, adopted daughter Dylan Farrow revived detailed claims that Allen sexually assaulted her as a seven-year-old girl, at her mother's Connecticut home in 1992, in her first full television interview.

"Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn't make it any more true today than it was in the past," said Allen in a statement. "I never molested my daughter - as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago," he added.

Apple will let people choose between a phone's speed and its battery life

Apple chief executive Tim Cook says people will soon be able to make the decision between their iPhone's performance and its battery life, following controversy over the company's decision to do it for them.

Cook said that an upcoming version of Apple's mobile iOS operating system will allow iPhone owners to turn off the part of their iPhone's software that slows it down to preserve its battery life, in an interview with ABC News.

But he wouldn't recommend it, as the company slowed down the phones to prevent other problems, he said. Apple has previously said that turning off the performance throttling could tax the phone's battery and make it shut down unexpectedly.

