While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18 edition

Vladimir Putin says accusations in Trump dossier are 'clearly fake'

President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared that the political memo alleging that the Kremlin had sought for years to influence President-elect Donald Trump was "fake," and he said that the effort to compile such a dossier was further evidence of the political decay of the West - one of the Russian leader's favourite themes.

"These bogus stories are clearly fake," Putin said at a news conference of allegations that included Trump cavorting with prostitutes while visiting Russia. "He is a grown man, somebody who for many years has been organising beauty contests, interacted with the most beautiful women in the world," he added.

"You know, it is difficult for me to imagine that he ran to a hotel to meet with our young women with lowered social responsibility."

While denouncing prostitution as a "horrible social phenomenon," Putin also boasted about Russian exceptionalism, adding: "Even though they are undoubtedly the best in the world, too. I doubt that Trump would go for that."

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump mistakes British Ivanka for his daughter on Twitter

A British council worker had the media spotlight thrust upon her after Donald Trump mistook her for his daughter, Ivanka, on Twitter.

Ivanka Majic, a digital consultant from Brighton, said she and her husband were woken at 6am on Tuesday by calls from the media who told her she had been featured in a tweet to Donald Trump's 20 million followers.

Majic - a worker for Britain's opposition Labour Party in the past - later tweeted back to the US President-elect that he is "a man with great responsibilities" who should exercise "more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange".

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia must 'move on' from 1MDB saga: Minister

Malaysian Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed said his country must get beyond the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal that has embroiled top figures in the country's political class and caused international embarrassment.

Allegations that huge sums were misappropriated from the state backed 1MDB fund have triggered a scandal which has turned on Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Malaysia has been seized since 2015 by the scandal, which has sparked investigations in several countries, including Switzerland, Singapore and the United States.

READ MORE HERE

US woman's amputated foot gets its own Instagram account

A US woman who had her foot amputated sent the bones off to be cleaned up, whitened and wired together before setting up the dismembered appendage with its own Instagram account.

Kristi Loyall's foot now has more than 12,000 followers who get to see the skeletal body part in a variety of locations and scenarios.

After experiencing numbness in her smallest toe that gradually spread, Loyall, 25, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in her right foot and doctors told her the only solution was to have it amputated.

READ MORE HERE

Footballer who survived Chapecoense plane crash takes first steps without crutches

One of three footballers who survived a plane crash that nearly killed his entire team is walking again without crutches and even hopes to play soccer again.

Chapecoense player Helio Neto was one of six survivors of the Nov 28 tragedy which claimed the lives of 71 people, including many players and staff from the top flight Brazilian club.

Now, video footage has emerged showing 31-year-old Neto walking around without using crutches under the guidance of a physiotherapist just one month after waking up from a coma.

READ MORE HERE