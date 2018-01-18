While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

Donald Trump's physical revealed serious heart concerns, outside experts say

Cardiologists not associated with the White House said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's physical exam revealed serious heart concerns, including very high levels of so-called bad cholesterol, which raises the risk that Trump could suffer a heart attack while in office.

Dr Ronny L. Jackson, a rear-admiral and the White House physician, said on Tuesday in his report on the president's medical condition that Trump was in "excellent" cardiac health despite having an LDL cholesterol level of 143, well above the desired level of 100 or less.

Dr Eric Topol, a cardiologist at the Scripps Research Institute, disputed that rosy assessment.

He said on Wednesday that the most alarming fact is that the president's LDL levels remain above 140 even though he is taking 10 milligrams of Crestor, a powerful drug that is used to lower cholesterol levels to well below 100.

British MPs approve landmark Brexit Bill, send it to Lords

British lawmakers voted in favour of the government’s legislative blueprint for Brexit on Wednesday, marking a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May over political opponents who want a softer approach to leaving the European Union.

But the legislation will now face scrutiny from parliament’s largely pro-EU upper house, where May’s party does not have a majority, which will intensify efforts to force a re-run of a 2016 referendum, and water down or even stop the divorce.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill was approved by a 324 to 295 vote in the lower house – a milestone on the long road towards cementing the legal foundations of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Bitcoin slumps below US$10,000, half its peak, as regulatory fears intensify

Bitcoin skidded below US$10,000 on Wednesday (Jan 17), halving in value from its peak price, with investors gripped by fears regulators could clamp down on the volatile cryptocurrency that sky-rocketed last year.

The price of bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best known cryptocurrency, fell to as low as US$9,500 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, the lowest since Dec 1.

Bitcoin had touched a peak of almost US$20,000 in December - and indeed crossed over that threshold on some exchanges – but has since been roiled by several large selloffs.

Woody Allen backlash grows as daughter says telling ‘truth’

Woody Allen was thrust to the fore on Wednesday (Jan 17) of the sexual harassment watershed sweeping the United States when his daughter revived child molestation allegations against the famed director, asking the world to finally believe her.

Dylan Farrow’s claim that the director touched her inappropriately as a seven-year-old first surfaced a quarter of a century ago in the wake of her mother’s acrimonious split from Allen, who ran off in 1992 with his lover’s adoptive daughter from a previous marriage, Soon-Yi Previn, 21 years old at the time.

But the legendary director of more than 50 movies, winner of four Oscars and showered with awards in Europe, has always denied the allegations. The claims were never proven and the 82-year-old director has continued to enjoy a glittering career.

Football: Everton sign Arsenal winger Walcott

🎥 | “I think this place is going to get even more out of me.”

Watch the new man’s first interview as a Blue! #WelcomeTheo



👉 https://t.co/VZUTCETFT2 pic.twitter.com/zYFeG3nouz — Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2018

Everton signed England winger Theo Walcott from Arsenal in a deal worth a reported £25 million (S$45 million) on Wednesday (Jan 17).

Walcott had been out of favour with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for much of this season and has opted to move to Goodison Park in a bid to kick-start his faltering career.

The 28-year-old made just 16 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season and last started a Premier League game for the Gunners in April.

