While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17 edition

Wife of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested on federal charges

The FBI arrested the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, a massacre that intensified fears about attacks against Americans inspired by Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officials said.

Noor Salman, 30, is being charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting by providing material support to a terrorist organisation, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said in a statement.

Salman’s arrest came seven months after her husband, Omar Mateen, went on a hours-long siege at the Florida club that ended when police killed him.

She was due to appear in federal court in Oakland, California on Tuesday morning.

New Year nightclub attacker caught in Istanbul: Turkish media reports

The gunman suspected of killing 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day has been caught by police in the city’s Esenyurt district, the Hurriyet newspaper website and other media reports said.

The man, who media quoted police as saying had operated under the cover name Abu Muhammed Horasani, was caught in a hideout with his four-year-old son, Hurriyet said. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.

Dozens of people have previously been detained in connection with the attack for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

On Jan. 1, the attacker shot his way into the Reina nightclub then opened fire with an automatic rifle, reloading his weapon half a dozen times and shooting the wounded as they lay on the ground.

Gene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on moon, dies at 82

Mr Eugene Cernan, the last astronaut to walk on the moon - an experience that he said made him "belong to the universe," has died at the age of 82, the United States (US) space agency said.

Mr Cernan, who was also the second man to walk in space, died surrounded by his family, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) said in a statement without providing details.

A separate statement from his family and released by Nasa said his death came after "ongoing health issues".

John Kerry tells CNN that Donald Trump's criticism of Angela Merkel was 'inappropriate'

Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said that President-elect Donald Trump had been wrong to criticise "courageous" German leader Angela Merkel, calling his remarks "inappropriate".

Stopping over in London on the closing stages of his final diplomatic tour just four days before Trump is due to take office, Kerry gave an interview to CNN International.

Asked about the furore surrounding an interview by Trump with Britain's The Times and Germany's Bild, Kerry defended the European Union, Merkel and Germany's refugee policy.

Formula One: Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa returns

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will replace retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes this season, his Williams team announced.

Brazilian Felipe Massa, who retired at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year contract to take the seat vacated by Bottas.

“Williams is pleased to confirm that Felipe Massa has agreed to re-join Williams on a one-year deal, coming out of retirement to replace Valtteri Bottas who the team has released to join Mercedes for the 2017 season,” Williams said in a statement.

