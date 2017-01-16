While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16 edition

CIA director John Brennan warns Trump to watch what he says, be careful on Russia

Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan on Sunday (Jan 15) issued a stern parting rebuke to Republican Donald Trump days before he assumes the US presidency, advising him not to absolve Russia for its recent actions and warning him to watch what he says.

Brennan's comments, in an interview on Fox News Sunday, laid bare the simmering tensions between the president-elect and the intelligence community he has criticized and is on the verge of commanding.

The CIA director said Trump needs to be mindful about his off-the-cuff remarks once he takes the oath of office on Friday, alluding to his penchant for making broad pronouncements on Twitter.

Israel, Palestinians warned against taking unilateral measures harmful to peace

Some 70 countries on Sunday reaffirmed that only a two-state solution could resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and warned they would not recognise any unilateral steps by either side that could prejudge negotiations.

The final communique of a one-day international Middle East peace conference in Paris shied away from explicitly criticising plans by US president-elect Donald Trump to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, although diplomats said the wording sent a"subliminal" message.

Trump has pledged to pursue more pro-Israeli policies and to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, all but enshrining the city as Israel's capital, despite international objections.

Democrats boycott of inauguration grows, as Trump team joins in blasting civil rights icon

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers have announced they will not attend Republican Donald Trump's presidential inauguration on Friday, the vast majority of them in protest of his attack on civil rights icon John Lewis.

Nevertheless, Vice president Mike Pence and top aides on Sunday (Jan 15, 2017) joined the Trump in criticising an historic civil rights activist and lawmaker for questioning the legitimacy of his election win, opening up.

The widening rift has prompted 23 House Democrats to say they will not attend the incoming president's swearing-in on Friday (Jan 20). The growing list includes Judy Chu and Mark Takano of California, Marcia Fudge of Ohio, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Nydia Velazquez from Trump's home state of New York.

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks

Facebook said on Sunday (Jan 15) it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.

"Last month we announced measures to tackle the challenge of fake news on Facebook," the US technology company's German-language newsroom said. "We will put these updates in place in Germany in the coming weeks."

German Justice Minister Heiko Mass has repeatedly called on Facebook to respect laws against defamation in Germany that are stricter than those in the United States.

Football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescues Manchester United in draw with Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday (Jan 15, 2017).

Paul Pogba stood to be United's fall guy at Old Trafford after conceding a soft first-half penalty for handball, which James Milner converted, only for Ibrahimovic to save his blushes.

Ibrahimovic's 19th goal of the season extended United's unbeaten league run to seven games, but after winning the previous six, momentum has been lost.

