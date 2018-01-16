While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 16

Trump blames US Senator for blowing immigration deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Senator Dick Durbin for blowing up talks over a deal to help immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and said the Democratic lawmaker misrepresented his comments about Haiti and African countries.

“Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the Daca meeting,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme that gave legal protection to young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

Durbin has said Trump used the term “s***hole” when speaking about Haiti and African countries at a White House meeting about immigration policy last week.In remarks to reporters in Chicago, Durbin stood by his account of the meeting.

Trump has drawn criticism at home, from Republicans and Democrats, and abroad for the comments attributed to him.

Blast injures several in Belgium, terrorism ruled out, say police

An explosion injured several people and brought down a residential building in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Monday evening, police said, stressing the incident was not related to terrorism.

Belgian news agency Belga reported five people had been injured.

Antwerp police said two adjacent buldings might have also been damaged in what state broadcaster RTBF said was a gas explosion.

Zimbabwe army told Mugabe to step aside or faced being 'lynched', says aide

An aide to former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has revealed how generals warned him to step aside as protests against him grew, or face being "lynched" like Libya's Moamer Kadhafi.

Massive street protests against 93-year-old Mugabe erupted after the military briefly took power in November following the veteran leader's sacking of then-vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe subsequently resigned after apparently striking a deal with the army and supporters of Mnangagwa who then succeeded Mugabe.

Football: Mkhitaryan left out by United as City drop Sanchez interest

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left out of the squad to face Stoke City in the Premier League on Monday amid reports he may be part of negotiations to bring Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

British media have reported that United are attempting to bring Chilean Sanchez, a long-term target of rivals Manchester City, to the club during the January transfer window – six months before his contract at Arsenal runs out.

Neither United nor City have made public statements about the suggested deal while Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said Sanchez is “half in, half out” of the London club. On Monday, the Manchester Evening News reported that City had decided to drop their interest in the Chilean after meetings with the club to discuss the financial aspects of the deal.

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 46 during a recording trip to London, her publicist said.

The cause of death was unclear.

O’Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger and Zombie.

