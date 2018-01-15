While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

Trump denies saying he probably had good relationship with Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 14) disputed a newspaper's account of an interview with him last week in which he was quoted as saying he probably has a very good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said in tweets that in the Wall Street Journal interview on Thursday, he said "I'd probably" have a good relationship with Kim, using a conditional tense.

The White House released a portion of the audio from the interview that it said showed Trump said "I'd." The Wall Street Journal released its own audio that it said backed up its version of the events.

Palestinian president calls Trump peace offer 'slap of the century'

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas denounced US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace efforts as the "slap of the century" on Sunday (Jan 14) after the White House recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Abbas also said Israel had "ended" the landmark Oslo peace accords of the 1990s with its actions, while branding the US ambassadors to the UN and to Israel, Nikki Haley and David Friedman, a "disgrace".

"We said 'no' to Trump, 'we will not accept your project'," Abbas said at the start of a key meeting of Palestinian leaders on how to face Trump's declaration.

Fire kills eight, injures dozens at Portugal community centre

Fire ripped through a community centre in northern Portugal, where dozens of people were watching a weekend football match, killing at least eight and injuring many more, officials said Sunday (Jan 14).

Some 38 people were injured, including nine with severe burns who were taken by helicopter to hospitals in Porto and Lisbon, emergency response chief Carlos Pereira told AFP.

Those seriously injured were all over 50 with the exception of one 15-year-old. No information was available on the identities of those who died.

Football: Rampant Reds end City’s unbeaten record in seven-goal thriller

Liverpool handed Manchester City their first Premier League defeat this season as the rampant Reds won 4-3 against the shell-shocked leaders to show they can thrive without Philippe Coutinho.

City swaggered into Anfield unbeaten in the top flight in 30 matches and widely heralded as champions-elect amid talk that they could go throughout the entire league campaign without losing.

But 90 minutes later, Pep Guardiola’s side were licking their wounds after their first domestic defeat since the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal last season. They were beaten at their own game as Jurgen Klopp’s team delivered a scintillating display that allayed fears they may struggle follow the sale of Brazil forward Coutinho to Barcelona.

Football: Bournemouth come from behind to beat lacklustre Arsenal

Arsenal lost further ground on the Premier League's top four after struggling Bournemouth came from behind to beat them 2-1 on Sunday (Jan 14).

After Hector Bellerin fired through Asmir Begovic to open the scoring for Arsenal in the 52nd minute, Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe scored within five second-half minutes to turn the game on its head.

First Wilson converted Ryan Fraser's teasing cross to restore parity in the 70th minute before Ibe fired home a second having been teed up by the scorer of Bournemouth's first.

