While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14 edition

Donald Trump unveils concert and celebration to be held on eve of inauguration

Donald Trump, ever the showman, has unveiled a grand concert and celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, where he will speak live to the nation - on the eve of his inauguration the next day as the 45th President of the US.

In effect, the event will be a triumphal public rally with free ticketing - a form that suits the former reality TV star well and one he used to great effect in the November 2016 election campaign, drawing large crowds.

The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on Jan 19 is produced and directed by Emmy award winners and nominees, a Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) statement said.

“For the first time ever, this inaugural event will be a fully produced broadcast event freely available to all US networks, and features the first planned remarks by the President-elect in Washington, DC,” the PIC said.

READ MORE HERE

Baby kidnapped from Florida hospital found safe 18 years later

A woman who was taken as a baby from a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1998 has been found safe, Florida authorities said, and the South Carolina woman she believed to be her mother has been arrested for kidnapping.

Kamiyah Mobley, now 18, was located in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which confirmed her identity through DNA testing.

She appeared to be in good health and "a normal 18-year-old woman," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said at a news conference.

READ MORE HERE

Frozen fox cut from icy Danube as bitter cold sweeps Europe

A drowned fox encased in a block of ice highlights the dangers that abound as bitterly cold winter temperatures sweep across Europe.

The animal fell through thin ice into the freezing waters of the Danube river near Fridingen on Jan 9, according to reports and was discovered four days later. A member of the public used a saw to cut a cube around the creature.

Blizzards and dangerously low temperatures have paralysed much of the continent, with more than 60 people killed across Europe by the wintry weather.

READ MORE HERE

Animal rights group Peta buys shares in luxury goods group LVMH to protest its use of exotic skins

Animal rights group Peta has snapped up a stake in French luxury goods retailer Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH) in an effort to stop it selling bags and other products made from exotic animal skins.

According to reports, the stake will give Peta the right to attend shareholder meetings and to question the board in front of other shareholders.

Peta – People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals – confirmed in a statement on its website that it had bought the shares. But it did not say how big a stake it had bought.

READ MORE HERE

Costa dropped by Chelsea amid row with fitness coach, $50 million China offer - reports

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been left out of the squad to face Leicester on Saturday (Jan 14) after a row with a club fitness coach, according to reports.

The Spain international has not trained this week and has not travelled for the Premier League leaders' match with the defending champions.

The news comes amid reports he is the subject of an offer to move to China that would be worth £30 million (S$52 million) a year.

READ MORE HERE