While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

Ballistic missile warning sent in error by Hawaii authorities, triggering panic, anger

An emergency alert sent on Saturday to Hawaii’s residents warning of an imminent ballistic missile attack was transmitted mistakenly by state authorities due to human error, Hawaii’s governor and emergency management chief said.

State officials and the US military’s Pacific Command confirmed that there was no actual threat to the state.

Governor David Ige, a Democrat, said in comments aired on CNN, “I was awakened by the alert like everyone else here in the state of Hawaii. It was unfortunate and regrettable. We will be looking at how we can improve the procedures so it doesn’t happen again.”

The alert, sent to mobile phones and aired on television and radio, was issued amid high international tensions over North Korea’s development of ballistic nuclear weapons.

READ MORE HERE

Chelsea Manning files to run for US Senate in Maryland

Chelsea Manning, the transgender US Army soldier who served seven years in military prison for leaking classified data, is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the US Senate seat from Maryland, according to Federal election filings seen on Saturday.

Manning, who was granted clemency by former US President Barack Obama, was released in May from a US military prison in Kansas where she had been serving time for passing secrets to the WikiLeaks website in the biggest breach of classified data in the history of the United States.

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was elected in 2006 to that seat and is expected to run for re-election this year.

READ MORE HERE

Brigitte Macron biography says husband wrote steamy book about their romance

A new biography of French first lady Brigitte Macron says her husband penned a racy novel inspired by their early romance, when he was still a teenager and she his married drama teacher.

President Emmanuel Macron, who turned 40 last month, fell for Brigitte during rehearsals for a school play at the Providence high school in Amiens, and defied his parents' disapproval to pursue the relationship with a woman 24 years his senior.

The book, Brigitte Macron, The Liberated Woman, to be published next week, quotes a family neighbour from Macron's home town who says she typed up the 300-page manuscript. "It was a daring novel, a little bit smutty," she said.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Kane at the double as Spurs rout Everton; Chelsea only draw

Harry Kane continued his rich scoring streak by netting twice in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino’s side made up ground on third-placed Chelsea who shared a goalless draw with 10-man Leicester City.

For a while, it looked as if Kane might be outshone by his team mate Son Heung-min, who scored in a home game for the fifth successive time.

Then Kane took over to net in the 47th and 59th minutes to take his season’s league tally to 20, the fourth consecutive campaign he has reached the landmark.

READ MORE HERE

Football: 'Racist' Spartak tweet about 'chocolates' prompts outcry

Russian champions Spartak Moscow, already sanctioned by Uefa this season for racist behaviour, sparked further condemnation on Saturday after a club tweet that likened its black players to "chocolates".

Spartak tweeted a video of Brazilian players Fernando, Luiz Adriano and Pedro Rocha training in sunny conditions at a team camp in Dubai alongside a caption translated to "see how chocolates melt in the sun".

The tweet was published around 9am GMT (5pm Singapore time) and retweeted over 1,400 times, triggering a wave of criticism before it was deleted almost five hours later.

READ MORE HERE