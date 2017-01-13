While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13 edition

French far right leader Marine Le Pen seen at Trump Tower

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was seen at Trump Tower but a spokesman for US President-elect Donald Trump said she was not meeting with him or his team.

"No meetings with anyone," transition spokesman Sean Spicer said. "It's a public building."

Le Pen, whose National Front party holds anti-immigrant and anti-European Union views, was seen entering an elevator at the building, according to a witness.

Earlier, she was seen in the building with three men and declined to say why she was there.

Chinese twin sisters meet for first time after being adopted by different US families

Twins from China who were separated at birth and adopted by two different families in the US have been reunited for the first time.

Identical 10-year-olds Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry embraced each other and cried as they met for the first time on ABC's Good Morning America.

Neither of their families knew that the girls had a sibling until December when Audrey's mother found a photo of both of them together as babies, posing with their Chinese foster mum.

Video of 12-year-old girl's suicide goes viral, US police powerless to stop it

A video of a 12-year-old girl hanging herself after alleging she was abused by a relative has been streamed across the Internet on Facebook Live, according to reports.

The video has since gone viral and is now being replayed on other websites, and US police say they are powerless to stop it.

Katelyn Nicole Davis, of Cedartown, Georgia, streamed herself on Facebook Live, saying that she had been sexually abused by a family member. She continued filming as she hanged herself in the front yard of her home.

Want a baby girl? Keep blood pressure down, study shows

Scientists have found that a woman's blood pressure can determine whether she has a baby boy or a girl.

A Canadian study discovered that a woman’s blood pressure at around 26 weeks before conception can predict the sex of her baby.

Higher systolic blood pressure signals she will deliver a boy, while lower suggests a girl.

First suspect charged over Kim Kardashian Paris robbery

One of five men suspected of taking part in the armed robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in October has been charged.

Yunice A, 63, has been charged with robbing Kardashian at gunpoint and leaving her bound and gagged in a bathroom in her luxury residence in the early hours of Oct 3, a prosecutor said.

Nine suspects are still in custody including four other men ranging in age from 54 to 72 who are suspected of direct involvement in the spectacular heist in which they made off with jewellery worth around nine million euros (S$13.5 million).

