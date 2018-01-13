While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

Reluctant Donald Trump grants sanctions relief to Iran one last time

US President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Iran nuclear deal a final reprieve but warned European allies and Congress they had to work with him to "fix the terrible flaws" of the pact or face US withdrawal.

Trump said he would waive nuclear sanctions against Iran but only as a "last chance" and would not do so again..

The ultimatum puts pressure on Europeans - key backers and parties to the 2015 international agreement - to satisfy Trump, who has called the deal "the worst ever."

A senior administration official said Trump wants the deal strengthened with a follow-on agreement in 120 days or the United States will unilaterally withdraw from the international pact.

Donald Trump denies 's***hole' remarks as condemnation mounts at home and abroad

Facing strong condemnation at home and abroad, US President Donald Trump on Friday denied using the word “s***hole” to describe Haiti and African countries, but kept up criticism of a Senate immigration plan that he said would force the United States to admit people from countries that “are doing badly.”

Trump reportedly made the remarks at a White House meeting on immigration on Thursday.

US Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the gathering, told reporters on Friday that Trump used “vile, vulgar” language, including repeatedly using the word “s***hole” when speaking about African countries.

Florida 20-year-old claims $600 million Mega Millions jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Florida’s Gulf Coast claimed a US$451 million (S$600 million) Mega Millions lottery jackpot and opted to receive a one-time payment of nearly $282 million, Florida lottery officials said on Friday.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, had a ticket with the five winning numbers and a “Mega Ball” number drawn on Jan 5.

The larger jackpot figure, the fourth largest in the game’s history, would be the estimated value had Missler chosen to take payments over time.

Saudi women attend football game for the first time

Saudi Arabia allowed women to enter a football stadium for the first time to watch a match on Friday, as the ultra-conservative kingdom eases strict decades-old rules separating the sexes.

The new measure comes after Riyadh, long known for imposing harsh restrictions on women, announced it was lifting a ban prohibiting them from driving, as well as reopening cinemas.

Women supporters, all wearing the traditional black abaya robe, arrived well ahead of kick-off in the Jeddah stadium, some in sunglasses and others with loose-fitting veils.

Football: Sanchez future uncertain as United, City circle

Arsene Wenger admitted on Friday that Alexis Sanchez's future is up in the air as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola stayed tight-lipped over potential moves for the forward during the January transfer window.

Guardiola's bid to buy Sanchez collapsed at the end of the summer transfer window and City were favourites to land him this time around but the club are apparently unwilling to meet Arsenal's reported £35 million (S$63 million) asking price.

Mourinho's United are understood to have thrown their hat into the ring, bidding around £25 million to trump City's £20 million offer as they seek to bolster their forward options and deny their bitter rivals.

