While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10 edition

US Navy destroyer fires warning shots at Iranian vessels: US officials

A US Navy destroyer fired three warning shots at four Iranian fast-attack vessels near the Strait of Hormuz after they closed in at high speed and disregarded repeated requests to slow down, US officials said on Monday (Jan 9, 2017).

The incident, which occurred on Sunday and was first reported by Reuters, comes as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office on Jan 20.

In September, Trump vowed that any Iranian vessels that harassed the U.S. Navy in the Gulf would be "shot out of the water."

READ MORE HERE

Alibaba's Jack Ma tells Donald Trump about US store plan for China e-shoppers

Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma met US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 9, 2017) and laid out the Chinese e-commerce company's new plan to bring a million small US businesses onto its platform to sell to Chinese consumers over the next five years, an Alibaba spokesman said.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd expects the initiative to create a million US jobs as each company adds a position, company spokesman Bob Christie said in a phone call.

Trump and Ma emerged from their meeting at Trump Tower in New York together. The president-elect told reporters they had a "great meeting" and would do great things together.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner tipped as senior advisor: Reports

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to be named senior advisor to the president, NBC News and other US television networks reported on Monday (Jan 10).

Kushner, 35, was a hugely influential if largely discreet confidant to his father-in-law during his 2016 campaign for the White House, but there are legal questions that could complicate his potential new job.

"Mr Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," NBC News quoted Kushner's lawyer as saying in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo named Fifa's player of the year; Penang's Mohd Faiz Subri wins goal of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo won Fifa's rebranded player of the year award on Monday (Jan 9, 2017), beating off his old rival Lionel Messi who was pulled out of the ceremony only a few hours earlier by his club Barcelona.

Mohd Faiz Subri, of Malaysian Super League side Penang, won the goal of the year award.

Italian Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year award for leading outsiders Leicester City to the English Premier League title.

READ MORE HERE

U2 plans tour to mark 30 years since The Joshua Tree album

U2 on Monday announced a stadium tour of North America and Europe to mark 30 years since The Joshua Tree, the Irish group's seminal album.

U2 will start the 25 shows on May 12 in Vancouver - the second straight tour that the band has opened in the western Canadian city - and end on August 1 in Brussels.

The tour will mark the first stadium-size shows by U2 since the group's 2009-2011 "360" concerts, which remain the highest-grossing tour in music history.

READ MORE HERE