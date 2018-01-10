While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Steve Bannon steps down from Breitbart News

Donald Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News, the conservative news outlet announced, amid controversy over his incendiary comments about the president quoted in a new book.

The reported remarks used in Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House – an explosive behind-the-scenes account that questions the president’s fitness for office – have led to a very public split with Trump.

Bannon has been abandoned by financial patrons, condemned by erstwhile political allies and ridiculed by Trump himself over his comments, which he has not denied making but has since tried to walk back.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said in a statement carried on Breitbart’s website.

READ MORE HERE

US hails Korea talks, despite North’s rejection of denuclearisation

North and South Korea held their first talks in more than two years on Tuesday and Washington hailed them as a good first step in solving the crisis over the North’s nuclear missile programme, even though Pyongyang said it would not discuss weapons that were only aimed at the United States.

The US State Department said Washington would be interested in joining future talks, but stuck to its insistence they must be aimed at denuclearisation, something North Korea rejects, showing that a diplomatic breakthrough remains far off.

In a joint statement after 11 hours of talks with South Korea, North Korea pledged to send a large delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea, but made a “strong complaint” after Seoul proposed talks to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

READ MORE HERE

At least 6 dead in Southern California flooding, mudslides

At least six people died and thousands fled their homes in Southern California on Tuesday as a powerful rainstorm triggered flash floods and mudslides on slopes where a series of intense wildfires had burned off protective vegetation last month.

The heavy downpours subsided early on Tuesday after prompting evacuation orders for residents along the Pacific Coast north of Los Angeles, but forecasters warned of more rain throughout the day.

At least six people died in the storm and mudslides in Santa Barbara County, the hardest-hit county in the region.

READ MORE HERE

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle get wedding music tips

Britain's Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle were given some street-level tips for their wedding music as they visited a pioneering radio station in south London.

Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and actress Markle, best known for the TV legal drama Suits, announced their engagement in November, with the wedding set for May at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home to the west of London.

On their second official royal outing together, the couple were greeted by large crowds when they visited the Reprezent radio station in Brixton which was set up in 2008 as part of a response to a rise in knife crime among young people.

READ MORE HERE

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

A French court has ordered that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.

In a December ruling seen by AFP on Tuesday, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay €78,787 (S$125,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

The couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on Jan 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of €6,054.

READ MORE HERE