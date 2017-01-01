While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1 edition

Marina Bay lights up with fireworks as Singapore welcomes 2017

Lights, laser and fire displays lit up the night sky at the stroke of midnight as revellers at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown welcomed the new year.

The countdown, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), is Singapore's largest New Year's Eve party.

There are no official figures yet, but organisers expected more than 300,000 people to join in the event.

The celebrations were extended to the Civic District for the first time to make space for the activities.

READ MORE HERE

New Year revellers defy terror alerts to see in 2017

People around the world shrugged off terror jitters to see in 2017 in style, as Sydney kicked off the party with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up its iconic harbour.

Around 1.5 million people packed Australia’s biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbour Bridge sending rainbow-coloured showers soaring into the night sky. Crowds in Hong Kong also flocked to the waterfront to watch fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour while in Japan thousands packed the streets of Tokyo to release balloons into the air.

The raucous celebrations drew to an end a year of bloodshed and misery that has seen the war in Syria, Europe’s migrant crisis and numerous terror attacks dominate the headlines.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump tweets backhanded New Year's greeting to his 'many enemies'

Donald Trump sent New Year's greetings to his "many enemies" in a backhanded tweet in which he gloated over his political conquests.

"Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" the US President-elect wrote.

The message on Twitter, Trump's preferred mode of communication, caps a year in which he overcame long odds to vanquish 16 other Republicans vying to become the party's White House nominee.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Wijnaldum header gives Liverpool win over Man City

Georginio Wijnaldum's early header earned Liverpool a 1-0 New Year's Eve victory over Manchester City that left Pep Guardiola's men 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Dutch midfielder struck in the eighth minute, emphatically converting a cross from Adam Lallana, as second-place Liverpool trimmed Chelsea's advantage back to six points.

It was a fourth consecutive league win for Jurgen Klopp's side, who look best placed to hunt Chelsea down in the season's second half, particularly in the absence of European distractions.

READ MORE HERE

Amanda Nunes trolls Ronda Rousey after UFC 207

Amanda Nunes earned the nickname "Lioness" for a reason. After playing second fiddle to Ronda Rousey in the run up to UFC 207 on Friday, she cemented her place at the top of the division when she punched out Rousey in just 48 seconds.

While many might find that to be satisfaction enough, the 28-year-old Brazilian continued to roar after the fight by teeing off on the former champion on social media.

Nunes posted a doctored picture of her pushing a baby in a stroller without comment to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts just about an hour after beating Rousey. Nunes' social media trolling followed a harsh post-fight interview in which she instructed fight fans to "forget about Ronda Rousey."

READ MORE HERE