While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Revellers brave the rain at Marina Bay as fireworks display ushers in 2018

Loud cheers erupted from merrymakers at the floating platform at Marina Bay, as the clock struck 12 and fireworks of red, green and blue burst onto Singapore’s skyline to welcome 2018.

The beautiful sight, which attracted families, young couples and shutterbugs to the waterfront, was the reward for braving a heavy downpour that lightened slightly as night fell.

Armed with ponchos, umbrellas and tents, revellers said that the rain had inconvenienced them.

But the thought of the light-up, fireworks and good cheer rooted them to their spots.

US, North Korea closer to war than ever, says former US military chief

The United States is now closer than it has ever been to a nuclear war with North Korea, a former top US military officer warned on Sunday, saying he saw little prospect of a diplomatic solution.

Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, attributed the rising danger to Donald Trump's "incredibly disruptive" presidency.

"And in my view, an incredibly dangerous climate exists out there in that uncertainty with how this all ends up," he said on ABC's This Week. "One in particular that is top of the list, is North Korea."

Deputy killed, six wounded in Colorado shooting

A sheriff’s deputy was killed and six others, including four deputies, were wounded on Sunday, in what police called a “disturbance” in a residential suburb near Denver, Colorado.

The lone suspect was killed at the end of a two-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Highlands Ranch, 20km south of Denver, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters in a televised briefing.

Spurlock said he believed the suspect, whose identity had not yet been confirmed, was someone who had had “law enforcement contact on a number of occasions... but no criminal history.” He said the man used a rifle and fired at least 100 rounds, catching deputies off guard.

Hundreds of Indonesian couples ring in the new year at mass wedding

Hundreds of Indonesian couples celebrated New Year's Eve on Sunday night by tying the knot in a mass wedding in the capital Jakarta.

Nearly 450 couples gathered in a large tent in the city centre just hours before midnight to pray with their families before signing marriage certificates.

"We wanted an unforgettable experience and we're so happy that we decided to participate today," said Hartiningish, a 38-year-old East Javanese bride, while a live band played a set of traditional and pop music in the background.

Football: Man City's winning run ended as Wenger overtakes Ferguson

Manchester City survived late penalty drama at Crystal Palace on Sunday but saw their 18-match Premier League winning run halted as Arsene Wenger overtook Alex Ferguson’s record for games in charge.

Pep Guardiola’s men travelled to their match in London with a 13-point lead over second-placed Chelsea and strongly fancied to match Bayern Munich’s record for the big five European leagues of 19 straight victories.

But in the end they were grateful to goalkeeper Ederson for keeping out Luka Milivojevic’s spot-kick in injury time after Wilfried Zaha was adjudged to have been brought down by Raheem Sterling.

