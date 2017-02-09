While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9 edition

British MPs approve Bill to start Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May won approval from parliament’s lower chamber to trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union, defeating attempts by pro-EU lawmakers to attach extra conditions to her plan to start divorce talks by March 31.

Lawmakers voted 494 to 122 in favour of legislation giving May the right to trigger Brexit, ending days of intense debate.

The Bill now needs the approval of the upper chamber, in which May does not have a majority, before it becomes law.

The victory marks a significant step towards starting what is expected to be a complex and difficult two-year negotiation with the EU on issues such as trade, immigration and security that will redraw Britain’s role in the world.

Donald Trump slams Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka's fashion brand

US President Donald Trump has criticised Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka's brand from the department-store chain, drawing a new company into his ongoing skirmishes with corporate America.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly," Trump said on his personal Twitter account. "She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Trump's tweet renewed questions about whether he's using the presidential pulpit to sway business interests for himself or his family.

Amal Clooney pregnant with twins: Family friend

Amal Clooney, the prominent Lebanese-British human rights lawyer and wife of American actor George, is pregnant with twins, a family friend said.

"She's pregnant with twins," the friend said, asking to remain anonymous and without providing any further details about the sexes of the babies or due date.

The 39-year-old rights lawyer and 55-year-old Hollywood star tied the knot in Venice in 2014.

Goddaughter of Britain's Prince Charles found dead aged 45

The goddaughter of Britain's Prince Charles has been found dead at home at age 45.

British socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson was a former Sunday Times columnist and reality TV star and had received treatment in 2016 for a non-malignant brain tumour.

Officers were called to her flat in Bramham Gardens, South Kensington, in London, at 1.40pm, according to a BBC report. Her death is being treated as unexplained.

Katy Perry sets off global scavenger hunt with new song

Pop superstar Katy Perry unleashed a worldwide scavenger hunt among her millions of online followers as she previewed a new song.

In teasingly cryptic social media postings, the singer showed a video of a disco ball being dragged by a chain from her stiletto.

Perry - the most popular person on Twitter with more than 95 million followers - then posted a map showing disco balls in more than two dozen cities around the world with details on how to find them. Finders of the disco balls can plug in headphones to hear her new song Chained To The Rhythm.

