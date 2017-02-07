While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7 edition

US President Donald Trump lashes out amid rising opposition to travel ban

President Donald Trump lashed out on Monday (Feb 6, 2017) at signs of rising public opposition to his controversial travel ban as tech giants threw their weight behind a push in US courts to roll it back.

With the ban suspended since Friday (Feb 3, 1017), the legal battle has moved to San Francisco where a US court of appeals ordered the administration to submit a brief Monday defending Trump's Jan 27 decision.

The president's executive order summarily denied entry to all refugees, and travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - a move critics charge will damage US interests.

UK Speaker says no to Trump addressing Parliament, citing 'opposition to racism and to sexism'

In an unprecedented move, Britain's Speaker of Parliament has said US President Donald Trump will not be welcome to speak to MPs in parliament during his state visit.

Mr John Berkow said while he could not prevent Prime Minister Theresa May from inviting the American leader to visit the UK, he would prevent him from addressing parliament.

Mrs May had extended an invitation to Mr Trump after he hosted her as the first visiting foreign leader to the US last month.

5.7-magnitude quake rattles Colombia, no immediate reports of casualties or damage

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Colombia on Monday (Feb 6), shaking large cities including the capital Bogota, officials said, indicating there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck at 8.02am local time (9.02pm Singapore), with its epicentre five kilometres south-east of a town also named Colombia, in the central region of Huila, said the Colombian Geological Service.

Schools and offices were evacuated in Bogota, a city of seven million people. Residents reported scenes of panic in other cities where the quake was felt, including Cali, the country's third-largest.

Syrian refugee hounded over selfie with Angela Merkel sues Facebook

A Syrian refugee whose selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been repeatedly manipulated to link him to violent jihad, took Facebook to court on Monday (Feb 6, 2017) for spreading defamatory fake news.

Anas Modamani, 19, says the US social media giant has failed to take down doctored images and posts that have falsely linked him to, among other things, deadly Islamist attacks in Brussels and Berlin last year.

He is asking a court in Germany's southern city of Wuerzburg for an injunction against Facebook Ireland Limited, the group's European subsidiary, that would force it to take down all posts linking him to terrorism or criminal offences.

ISIS 'besieged' in last bastion in Syria's Aleppo province

ISIS is "completely besieged" in its last major stronghold in Syria's Aleppo province, a monitor said Monday, as pro-regime forces pressure the extremists on several fronts.

ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) fighters were cut off in Al-Bab after forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad's government severed a road into the northern town, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

"Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west," said the Britain-based monitor.

