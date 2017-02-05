While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 5 edition

Donald Trump suffers travel ban defeat, attacks judge

The US government began to roll back Donald Trump’s contentious visa bans targeting majority-Muslim countries, after a stinging legal defeat for the new president.

Government agencies and US airlines said they would again recognise visas from seven majority Muslim nations and cease enforcing the Trump’s order, after a Washington State judge put a block pending legal review.

The high profile setback provoked Trump to fire off an attack on the judge, almost unprecedented for a sitting president.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump tweeted early Saturday from his Mar-a-Lago Florida retreat, where he is on a three-night getaway.

Mass protests force Romania to scrap decree decriminalising graft

Romania's prime minister said he was scrapping a decree that would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption, bowing to one of the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Sorin Grindeanu said the decree - which decriminalised several graft offences in what the government said was a bid to relive pressure on the prison system - would be repealed on Sunday, just five days after is was approved by the Cabinet.

While he made the announcement live on television, some of the anti-corruption protesters outside his office, which police estimated at 170,000, chanted: "Resign! Resign!" and waved the Romanian flag.

Father of Louvre attacker insists son is not a terrorist

The father of the machete-wielding man who was shot by a guard as he tried to enter Paris’ Louvre museum said his son was not an Islamist and the French were only accusing him of terrorism to excuse the brutality used to stop him.

Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, an Egyptian, was shot several times after attacking soldiers outside the museum crying “Allahu Akbar” on Friday, in what President Francois Hollande called a terrorist attack.

Al-Hamamy was initially feared to be close to death but doctors at the hospital where he is being treated no longer consider his life in danger, the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

Football: Liverpool freefall continues with shock 2-0 defeat at Hull

Liverpool's calamitous freefall in 2017 continued with a shocking 2-0 defeat at Hull City which may have put a fatal dent in their Premier League title hopes.

Alfred N'Diaye, Hull's new loan signing from Villarreal, proved Hull's hero, scoring just before halftime thanks to another questionable piece of goalkeeping from Simon Mignolet, who flapped at a cross and allowed the Senegal international to tap in.

Liverpool began to completely dominate after the break but Philippe Coutinho was among those guilty of a shocking miss from close range as a clearly frustrated Juergen Klopp pondered a dismal run that has seen the Reds win just once in 10 matches, and even then only against lowly Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Football: David Beckham denies using charity to boost image

David Beckham blasted reports that he used his children's charity work to boost his public image and chances of getting a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman for the football icon claimed "hacked and doctored" private e-mails had given a "deliberately inaccurate picture".

Citing e-mails between Beckham and his staff, the reports claimed he initially refused to put his own money into his humanitarian 7 Fund, tried to obtain reimbursement from the UN children's agency Unicef for expenses met by his sponsors and was using his humanitarian work as a springboard for his own profile.

