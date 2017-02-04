While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4 edition

Malaysia refers to declassified British files in seeking revision of ICJ ruling on Pedra Branca

Malaysia has cited three documents recently declassified by the United Kingdom to support its application for a revision of an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Pedra Branca.

They are: internal correspondence of the Singapore colonial authorities in 1958, an incident report filed in 1958 by a British naval officer, and an annotated map of naval operations from the 1960s, the ICJ said in a press release.

The documents were discovered in the UK National Archives between Aug 4, 2016 and Jan 30, 2017, the release added.

"Malaysia claims that these documents establish the new fact that 'officials at the highest levels in the British colonial and Singaporean administration appreciated that Pedra Branca/Pulau Batu Puteh did not form part of Singapore's sovereign territory' during the relevant period," it said.

US business leaders express concerns to Trump about travel ban

Chief executives of major US companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House and some of them expressed concern about a travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries travelling to the United States.

Business leaders said afterward that the group, which included Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo, discussed bank rules, tax reform, and objections to Trump's week-old ban.

Some companies are worried that the travel restrictions will impact their employees or create uncertainty that could rattle markets. Tech companies also have broader concerns about Trump's immigration policies because of the number of foreign workers they employ in the United States.

Donald Trump's reported call for female staff to 'dress like women' triggers online backlash

A report that US President Donald Trump wants the female staff on his administration to "dress like women" when at work has sparked an online backlash, according to reports.

Women from professions as diverse as the armed forces, health care and motor racing have taken to Twitter in droves under the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman to make a mockery of the President's alleged directive.

According to the news website Axios - which spoke to sources inside Trump's team - the President requires all of his employees to “have a certain look" and “be sharply dressed" at all times. “Trump likes the women who work for him 'to dress like women',” the report suggests.

Doctors 'optimistic' over three-year-old son's cancer battle, says Michael Buble

Michael Buble has said on Facebook that doctors treating his son Noah for cancer are "very optimistic" regarding his progress.

The Canadian singer announced in November that he and actress wife Luisana Lopilato were putting their careers on hold while three-year-old Noah was undergoing treatment.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," Buble, 41, wrote on Friday.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson go darker in Fifty Shades sequel

Two years after the bonkbuster film Fifty Shades of Grey had housewives reaching for the smelling salts, its sequel reunites Christian, Anastasia and a variety of tools that really ought to be kept in a riding stable.

Northern Irishman Jamie Dornan and US actress Dakota Johnson return as the kinky couple in Fifty Shades Darker, the next installment of E.L. James's bestselling "mommy porn" novels.

Expanding on events set in motion in 2015's box office smash that opened on US$85 million (S$120 million) in the United States and grossed more than US$571 million globally, the movie hits US theatres on Feb 10 - just in time for Valentine's Day.

