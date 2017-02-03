While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3 edition

Britain publishes Brexit blueprint for parliament

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government published its blueprint for Brexit after winning a first parliamentary vote on a Bill that would empower her to start pulling Britain out of the EU.

London is aiming for a “new, positive and constructive partnership between Britain and the European Union that works in our mutual interest”, Brexit minister David Davis said as he launched the 77-page document in parliament.

The plan says Britain will aim to create a new mechanism to settle trade disputes once it leaves the European Union and pass new immigration and customs laws..

The blueprint set out in writing the 12 negotiating objectives May laid down in a landmark speech last month. It outlined Britain’s aims as May prepares to begin the process of officially quitting the EU following last June’s historic referendum vote.

Donald Trump asks faith leaders to pray for Schwarzenegger's ratings

Donald Trump attended Washington's annual prayer breakfast and asked assembled faith leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's television ratings.

On his maiden visit to the marquee political and religious event, Trump took a joking swipe at his successor as host of The Apprentice.

"I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can for those ratings, okay?" Trump said. It is not the first time Trump takes on The Terminator star.

Parents of Canadian shark filmmaker Rob Stewart have hope for missing son

The parents of award-winning Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart, an environmental activist campaigning to protect sharks, said they hope his experience in the water can help him survive after he went missing off the Florida coast this week.

Stewart, 37 disappeared on Tuesday after a deep water dive to retrieve an anchor. His dive partner collapsed after returning to the boat, while Stewart, who signalled he was OK when he surfaced, later went missing, they said.

“If anybody can survive in the water, it is him,” Brian Stewart, his father said in a telephone interview, adding his son is “super fit” and a highly skilled scuba diver.

Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot

Pop superstar Beyonce released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.

The photos, posted on the 35-year-old singer's website, included a black-and-white nude photo, several topless shots and others in which she wears lingerie. Many were set in a floral background and showed her caressing a large baby bump.

The caption on the photos is "I have three hearts."

Football: Chelsea's Hazard expects three-way battle for league title with Arsenal and United

Striker Eden Hazard picked Arsenal and Manchester United as Chelsea's main rivals in the English Premier League football title race and said he expected Tottenham to fade away due to their relative lack of experience.

Chelsea, who have won 15 of their last 17 league games and have 56 points, hold a comfortable nine-point gap over second-placed Tottenham and third-placed Arsenal, while United languish sixth in the table, 14 points behind the leaders after 23 games.

Liverpool and Manchester City both trail the Blues by 10 points.

