While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13 edition

North Korea tests ballistic missile; US to avoid escalation

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday (Feb 12), the first such test since US President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.

The test was likely to have been of an intermediate-range Musudan-class missile that landed in the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea's military, not an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which the North has said it could test at any time.

The launch marks the first test of Trump's vow to get tough on an isolated North Korean regime that last year tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate in violation of United Nations resolutions.

Thousands of Mexicans protest against Trump

Thousands of Mexicans protested Sunday (Feb 13) against US President Donald Trump, hitting back at his anti-Mexican rhetoric and vows to make the country pay for his "big, beautiful" border wall.

"Mexico must be respected, Mr Trump," said a giant banner carried by protesters in Mexico City, who waved a sea of red, white and green Mexican flags as they marched down the capital's main avenue under the watchful eye of thousands of police.

In what is shaping up to be Mexico's biggest anti-Trump protest yet, some 20 cities joined the call to march from a protest movement backed by dozens of universities, business associations and civic organizations.

US warmly welcomes refugee families from Syria, Iraq after court upholds travel ban freeze

Ten members of the first two refugees families admitted to the United States since federal courts halted President Donald Trump's travel ban have arrived here in the city where the Republican Party nominated Mr Trump as their candidate - and they were welcomed at the airport by two Jewish rabbis.

The Cleveland Plain Dealer ran the story of the arrival of the Al-Nuaimi family - three children and their mother from Iraq - and the Nayef's - four children and their parents from the war-torn city of Aleppo in Syria on page one of their Sunday (Feb 12) edition.

Photos and videos in the newspaper and the Cleveland.com website showed the warm welcome at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport on Friday (Feb 10). The smiling women, bundled up against the cold weather and their heads covered modestly with scarves, received bouquets of flowers.

Football: Chelsea held as Leicester woe deepens

Chelsea extended their lead atop the Premier League to 10 points on Sunday (Feb 12) as the team they seem destined to succeed as champions, Leicester City, sank to yet another defeat.

Bidding to go 12 points clear, Chelsea had to settle for a point after home debutant Robbie Brady’s arcing 24th-minute free-kick earned Burnley a deserved 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

While the title beckons for Chelsea, it is receding deeper into memory for Leicester, who were left one point and one place above the relegation zone by a 2-0 defeat at Swansea City.

All eyes on Beyonce as pregnant powerhouse leads Grammys charge

Pregnant pop superstar Beyonce heads into the Grammy awards on Sunday (Feb 12) aiming to clinch her first album of the year win, while riding high on a wave of goodwill that greeted her surprise announcement that she was expecting twins.

The biggest night in the music industry is expected to mark her first public appearance since the 35-year-old singer announced her pregnancy on Feb 1 with a message and an elaborate photo shoot proudly displaying her baby bump that broke social media records.

In a live show as much about spectacle as trophies, Beyonce's appearance on the Grammy stage has not been officially confirmed. But celebrity website TMZ said the "Formation" singer, known for her high energy dance performances, had been seen rehearsing in Los Angeles for the show last week.

