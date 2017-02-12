While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 12 edition

US agents conduct first Trump-era raids targeting undocumented migrants

US authorities arrested hundreds of undocumented migrants this week in the first large-scale raids under President Donald Trump, triggering panic in immigrant communities nationwide.

The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency rounded up undocumented individuals living in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin and Atlanta, among other cities, two weeks after Trump signed an executive order that broadened which undocumented immigrants would be targeted for deportation.

According to ICE, however, the operations were "routine."

By Friday night, 37 undocumented immigrants had already been expelled to Mexico.

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe retreat to Florida for golf course diplomacy

After reportedly hitting it off in the Oval Office President Donald Trump and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe flew south to tee off on the golf course, meeting in Florida to discuss US-Asia engagement.

As part of a two-day visit that began in Washington, Abe and Trump jetted to the US President’s Mar-a-Lago estate together on Friday aboard Air Force One for more diplomatic talks and a round of golf at the “ Trump International Golf Club” in West Palm Beach.

The temperamental US President was on the charm offensive on Friday when he greeted the Japanese leader with an affectionate hug, dropping his previous harsh rhetoric towards Tokyo and ensuring America’s commitment to Japan’s security.

Japanese manga legend Jiro Taniguchi dies at 69

Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, died at the age of 69, his publisher in France, Casterman, announced.

"Casterman must sadly announce the death of Jiro Taniguchi on Feb 11," the firm said on its website, expressing its deep condolences to the artist's family. No further details of his death were given.

Taniguchi achieved an international following with works such as The Walking Man, The Summit Of The Gods and The Magic Mountain, hailed for exquisite line drawing and intricately-constructed landscapes.

Football: Mane stuns Spurs to get Liverpool back on track

Sadio Mane announced his return to Premier League football in emphatic fashion with both goals in Liverpool’s brilliant 2-0 victory over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Senegal forward provided one of several outstanding displays from a Liverpool side who had not previously won a league game in 2017, their worst start to a calendar year since 1954.

Liverpool effectively wrapped up the points, and ended their miserable start to the year, with two goals in three minutes from Mane early in the game.

Football: Man United ease past Watford to reach points landmark

Manchester United edged ever closer to the top four as they became the first club to reach 2,000 points in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford.

United, champions 13 times since the start of the Premier League in 1992, stretched their unbeaten league run to 16 games thanks to goals in each half by Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.

Watford have never won at Old Trafford in the league and once playmaker Mata swept in after 32 minutes that sorry statistic was in no danger.

