While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 11 edition

Donald Trump, Shinzo Abe pledge deeper trade and security ties

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged closer security and trade ties after a White House meeting featuring brotherly hugs, jokes and plenty of words of mutual admiration.

The Japanese leader flew into Washington hoping to mend ties strained by Trump’s willingness to question long-standing defence commitments and his rejection of a trans-Pacific trade deal backed by Tokyo.

Addressing a joint news conference after their talks, Trump signalled that he too was looking to cement ties between the two countries.

“We’re committed to the security of Japan,” Trump said. “The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep. This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer.”

READ MORE HERE

American woman visits all 196 countries in record time: Report

American Cassie De Pecol has become the first documented woman to visit all 196 countries in the world and she did so at record speed.

De Pecol, 27, managed to get around all 196 sovereign nations in 18 months and 26 days - less than half the time it took the previous Guinness World Record holder, says a CNN report.

But the welcome wasn't always warm. In North Korea, says the broadcaster, De Pecol shook hands with a soldier who said: "We're going to destroy you, America."

READ MORE HERE

Cheating Frenchman sues Uber for unmasking his mistress

An adulterous businessman in southern France is seeking damages of up to 45 million euros (S$68 million) from Uber over his wife's discovery of his extra-marital rides, his lawyer and a report said.

The man, from the glitzy Riviera area on the southern coastline, claims he once connected to the ride-hailing application via his wife's phone to request a driver.

Despite using the log-off function, the application continued to send her updates afterwards, revealing his travel history and arousing suspicions about his lover, Le Figaro newspaper said.

READ MORE HERE

Roommates wanted: Trump supporters need not apply

She calls it the “no-Trump clause.” When Sahar Kian needed a new roommate for the home she shares near Georgetown University, she did what many young people here do: She took out an ad on Craigslist and then set down a few ground rules.

“Alcohol, pets and meat products are not allowed in the house,” Kian wrote. “Neither are Trump supporters,” she added.

Kian, 23, is not the first person to add such a clause to a quest for a roommate. A steady trickle of posts like hers have shown up, one or two at a time, on Craigslist since President Trump was inaugurated on Jan 20.

READ MORE HERE

Boy, 7, saves over $10,000 for university with his own recycling business

An enterprising seven-year-old boy in the US has saved more than US$10,000 (S$14,000) towards his university fees after starting his own recycling business.

Ryan Hickman developed a bug for recycling after tagging along with his dad to a recycling centre four years ago at the age of three.

Now at the age of seven, Ryan oversees an operation named Ryan's Recycling that spans close to five neighbourhoods, a golf course and multiple local businesses. The locals drop their recyclables off at the Hickmans’ home, or Ryan and his parents pick them up.

READ MORE HERE