While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10 edition

Kellyanne Conway ‘counselled’ after touting Ivanka Trump’s apparel line on TV

The White House said presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway “has been counselled” after she promoted Ivanka Trump’s clothing line in a television interview, an apparent violation of a federal rule that bars public officials from using their positions to promote private business interests.

Her remarks, made on Thursday on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends programme, drew quick criticism from ethics lawyers and liberal activists.

At a briefing later in the day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer would say only that Conway had been counselled. He refused to elaborate.

Conway’s unusual product endorsement from the White House briefing room came in response to reports that retailers, including Nordstrom, have been dropping Ivanka Trump’s apparel due to lack of sales.

READ MORE HERE

Obama's former photographer may be trolling Donald Trump, say reports

Photographer Pete Souza's intimate images from behind the scenes of the Obama presidency have attracted over 800,000 followers to his Instagram account in a short space of time.

But followers suspect there may be another reason for the account's popularity since it was set up on Jan 21 (2017) by the former chief photographer for Barack Obama: It appears to be trolling new US President Donald Trump.

The snaps he has selected for his personal @petesouza account, and the moments at which he has chosen to post them, have been interpreted by observant Instagrammers as throwing subtle shade at the new President, according to a report in Britain's Guardian.

READ MORE HERE

Canadian man found barefoot in Brazil after going missing in 2012

A Canadian man missing from home since 2012 is back with his family after being found 16,000km away in Brazil walking barefoot.

Anton Pilipa, 39, was found wandering on a track with no passport or identification documents near Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas.

His brother, Stefan Pilipa, told the media his sibling had been suffering from mental health problems and had begun treatment for schizophrenia before disappearing.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis ball is teased back out of snake's mouth in delicate operation

A snake which decided to eat a tennis ball for lunch had to to have the object massaged back out of its mouth during a 30-minute operation that was caught on video.

The 1.5m-long carpet python was spotted by homeowners in Townsville, Australia, who called in a snake handler.

He took the snake to a vet's clinic, where a senior nurse decided to remove the ball by lubricating it with paraffin oil and slowly massaging it back up the reptile’s oesophagus.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Luis Suarez handed two-match ban, will miss King's Cup final

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will miss the King's Cup final against Alaves in May after being banned for two games following his sending off in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

The suspension was handed down by the Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation and applies to cup matches only.

The Catalan club had anticipated a one-match ban and had already said they would appeal after Suarez received a second yellow card in the 90th minute of Tuesday's semi-final for "striking his arm against a rival player in a reckless fashion".

READ MORE HERE