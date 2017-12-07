While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 7

Donald Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of policy

President Donald Trump recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday – a historic decision that overturns decades of US policy and risks triggering a fresh spasm of violence in the Middle East.

“Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital,” the US leader declared from the White House. “Acknowledging this as a fact is a necessary condition for achieving peace."

“It is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” Trump said, urging calm and “the voices of tolerance to prevail over the purveyors of hate”.

The declaration – met by fierce regional condemnation – ends seven decades of deliberate diplomatic ambiguity about the final status of a holy city vociferously claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians.

READ MORE HERE

Russia's Vladimir Putin says he will seek new presidential term in 2018

President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s worst kept political secret on Wednesday, saying he would run for re-election in March 2018 – a contest he seems sure to win comfortably and extend his grip on power into a third decade.

Putin, 65, has been in power, either as president or prime minister, since 2000, longer than veteran Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev and outstripped only by dictator Josef Stalin.

If he wins what would be a fourth presidential term, he will be eligible to serve another six years until 2024, when he turns 72.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

In a city famous for street food, a roadside restaurant in Bangkok with plastic tables and simple but sumptuous fare has earned one of the dining scene's highest honours: a Michelin star.

Jay Fai, named after the 72-year-old proprietor who took over from her father, is located in old Bangkok and features an open-air kitchen known for churning out crab omelettes and curries.

Though classified as street food, Jay Fai is more expensive than your average roadside stall, with a typical speciality costing upwards of US$20 (S$27).

READ MORE HERE

Vladimir Putin says Russia won’t prevent athletes from competing in Winter Olympics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would not prevent its athletes from competing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if they wanted to, damping down calls from some Russians for a boycott of the Games.

The IOC on Tuesday banned the Russian team from the Olympics after evidence emerged of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system but left the door open for some Russians to compete as neutrals if they demonstrate they have a doping-free background.

“Without any doubt, we will not declare a blockade, we will not prevent our Olympians from taking part (in the Games), if one of them wants to participate in a personal capacity,” Putin said on state television.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Ronaldo claims new Champions League goals record

Cristiano Ronaldo set another Champions League record on Wednesdayby scoring for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund and becoming the first player to net in all six group games.

Ronaldo doubled the lead for Real in their final Group H match against Dortmund at the Bernabeu with a curling shot into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 12th minute.

Ronaldo leads the scoring charts in the Champions League for the sixth season running with nine goals and is the top marksman in the competition’s history with 114 strikes, 17 more than nearest challenger Lionel Messi.

READ MORE HERE