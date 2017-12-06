While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 6

Donald Trump tells Middle East leaders he’ll move embassy to Jerusalem; breaks with US policy

President Donald Trump told Arab leaders on Tuesday that he intends to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling violence in the Middle East.

Senior US officials have said Trump is likely on Wednesday to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he is expected to order his aides to begin planning such a move immediately.

US endorsement of Israel’s claim to all of Jerusalem as its capital would reverse long-standing US policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations with the Palestinians, who want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The international community does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the entire city, home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, who all received phone calls from Trump, joined a mounting chorus of voices warning that unilateral US steps on Jerusalem would derail a fledgling US-led peace effort and unleash turmoil in the region.

Russia banned from 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over doping

Russia has been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system that has led to a series of bans for the country’s athletes in recent months.

The International Olympic Committee did not impose a blanket ban on Russia ahead of the Rio 2016 Summer Games but said on Tuesday that the evidence unearthed by the Schmid Commission made the doping situation impossible to dispute.

It therefore suspended Russia, which finished top of the medals table at its own 2014 Winter Olynpics in Sochi, from next year’s Games in South Korea that run from Feb 9-25.

Trump Cabinet member Elaine Chao says she too has been harassed

Donald Trump's US transportation secretary said on Tuesday that she has suffered a "me too" moment of sexual harassment, the first member of the president's Cabinet to acknowledge being a victim of such abuse.

"Of course. I think that's the dirty little secret that a lot of women have held for a long time," Elaine Chao told a Washington conference organised by the political news outlet Politico.

She declined to name the perpetrator or explain what happened, telling the Women Rule annual summit of female leaders that "the person is still here, and he's still around".

John Oliver grills Dustin Hoffman over sexual harassment allegation

HBO host John Oliver hammered Dustin Hoffman on an allegation of sexual harassment and the actor fired back with a ferocious defence as a seemingly benign screening became an explosive conversation about Hollywood sexual misconduct.

"This is something we're going to have to talk about because... it's hanging in the air," Oliver said to Hoffman at the discussion, an anniversary screening of the film Wag The Dog.

He was alluding to an allegation made by Anna Graham Hunter last month that Hoffman groped her and made inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1986 TV movie Death Of A Salesman.

"It's hanging in the air?" Hoffman said.

Football: Man United reach last 16 after 2-1 home win over CSKA

Manchester United reached the Champions League last-16 as Group A winners after coming from behind to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at home and finish ahead of Basel who also went through with a 2-0 win at Benfica on Tuesday.

The result left United top of the section on 15 points, three more than second-placed Basel and six ahead of third-placed CSKA who will carry on in the second-tier Europa League after the winter break.

Having missed a string of good chances in the opening period, United fell behind to a freakish Vitinho goal, heavily deflected off Alan Dzagoev, on the stroke of halftime before Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford struck within a minute to turn the match on its head.

