While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukrainian police on Saturday (Dec 30) freed the remaining hostages being held in a post office by an man believed to be strapped with explosives, and arrested the hostage taker after an hours-long standoff in the city of Kharkiv.

READ MORE HERE

At least two protesters shot in western Iran: Social media

At least two protesters were shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on Saturday (Dec 30), according to a video posted on social media, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations around the country.

READ MORE HERE

Russia says it has detained a suspect in St. Petersburg supermarket blast

Russia’s FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained the individual suspected of organising and carrying out a bombing that injured 13 people in a St. Petersburg supermarket this week.

READ MORE HERE

China tightens rules on overseas cash withdrawals

China has tightened rules on how much cash cardholders can withdraw overseas in a bid to clamp down on money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, authorities said Saturday (Dec 30).

READ MORE HERE

Football: Lukaku adds to Mourinho's woes as United lose ground

Jose Mourinho's recent frustrations continued at Old Trafford as he lost Romelu Lukaku to a worrying head injury in Manchester United's goalless Premier League draw with Southampton on Saturday (Dec 30).

READ MORE HERE