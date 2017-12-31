While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Ukrainian policemen are seen after storming the office of the Ukrposhta postal service in northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Dec 30, 2017
Ukrainian policemen are seen after storming the office of the Ukrposhta postal service in northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Dec 30, 2017PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

Ukraine hostages freed after police storm post office

Ukrainian police on Saturday (Dec 30) freed the remaining hostages being held in a post office by an man believed to be strapped with explosives, and arrested the hostage taker after an hours-long standoff in the city of Kharkiv.

READ MORE HERE

At least two protesters shot in western Iran: Social media

At least two protesters were shot by Iranian security forces in the western town of Dorud on Saturday (Dec 30), according to a video posted on social media, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations around the country.

READ MORE HERE

Russia says it has detained a suspect in St. Petersburg supermarket blast

Russia’s FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained the individual suspected of organising and carrying out a bombing that injured 13 people in a St. Petersburg supermarket this week.

READ MORE HERE

China tightens rules on overseas cash withdrawals

China has tightened rules on how much cash cardholders can withdraw overseas in a bid to clamp down on money laundering, terrorist financing and tax evasion, authorities said Saturday (Dec 30).

READ MORE HERE

Football: Lukaku adds to Mourinho's woes as United lose ground

Jose Mourinho's recent frustrations continued at Old Trafford as he lost Romelu Lukaku to a worrying head injury in Manchester United's goalless Premier League draw with Southampton on Saturday (Dec 30).

READ MORE HERE

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch